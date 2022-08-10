LARAMIE — University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced Tuesday the promotion of Carl Miller to associate head coach of strength and conditioning for Wyoming football.
Miller is in his third year as a member of the UW sports performance staff.
“Carl works with our bigger guys and has done an outstanding job,” Bohl said in a news release. “He’s been working with our offensive line and defensive line and of course if you’re going to play Cowboy Tough football you have to have strong, mature players up front. Carl has helped build our young men into the type of players we want them to be, and we’re happy to promote him to this position.”
Miller joined the Wyoming football sports performance staff in January of 2020. He came to the Cowboys’ program from Colorado State where he spent the 2019 season as associate head strength and conditioning coach for football.
“I’m excited to continue to aid in the development of the young men of Wyoming Cowboy Football,” Miller said. “Being part of a program that puts a premium on the development of our student-athletes as both men and football players has been a blessing. I consider it an honor to be entrusted with such an impactful role. Wyoming Football is special, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”
Miller spent the previous six years at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. Mercer is a member of the Southern Conference at the Football Championship Subdivision level. During his final year at Mercer, he served as the director of strength and conditioning.
During his time at Mercer, Miller’s responsibilities included overseeing strength and conditioning for football, baseball, men’s and women’s lacrosse and men’s golf programs. He was promoted to the head of the department in August of 2018 after five years as an assistant director. He was the head strength and conditioning coach for the Mercer football program starting in January of 2017.
Miller also oversaw strength and conditioning efforts for the three-time conference champion baseball program, which in 2016 featured Golden Spikes Award winner Kyle Lewis, who was drafted 11th overall in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft by the Seattle Mariners.
Prior to assuming a full-time assistant role in 2014, Miller was an intern for Mercer’s strength and conditioning department for one year.
Miller previously was an intern strength and conditioning coach at Wayne State University (2012), Eastern Michigan University (2011-12) and Chelsea High School in Chelsea, Michigan.
Certified by both USA Weightlifting and the National Strength and Conditioning Association, the Pinckney, Michigan, native received his bachelor of science degree in exercise science from Eastern Michigan.