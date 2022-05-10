The University of Wyoming track and field teams will begin competition today at the Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which will run through Saturday in Fresno, California.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls will get started with the heptathlon and decathlon this afternoon. The first day of the decathlon, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., will see athletes compete in the 100-meter dash, the long jump, shot put and high jump, before finishing the day with the 400m. The event will conclude on Day Two of the championships with the 110m hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1500m.
Day Two of the championships will feature the women’s and men’s 10,000m, starting at 9:30 a.m. and 10:10 a.m., respectively.
Friday will be the first full slate, with finals taking place in the hammer throw, long jump, high jump, pole vault and shot put. Those field events begin at 2 p.m. and conclude with the women’s shot put, which is set to start at 7 p.m. Things will get started on the track at 5 p.m. with qualifying, with the steeplechase being the only final run on Friday.
Saturday will feature finals in all other track events, as well as the discus, javelin, triple jump, and women’s high jump. The final day of competition will start at 2 p.m., with a full schedule of events at GoWyo.com.
Shayla Howell and Kareem Mersal are the favorites to finish on top of the long jump after a season that saw Mersal claim the top all-time mark at UW, while Howell competed at the Indoor NCAA Championships and moved up to No. 2 all-time. Both Howell and Mersal come into the week at Fresno with the No. 1 jumps in the conference, with Howell ranking 7th on the NCAA West Outdoor qualifying list, and Mersal sitting at 8th. Hunter Brown ranks No. 2 in the conference on the men’s side with a best jump of 24-3 this season.
Nathan Reid has a chance to podium on the men’s side of the discus, with his best throw of 181-11 this season ranking No. 10 on UW’s all-time list. Tarique George ranks fifth in the conference at 175-5, while Mikey DeRock is No. 7 in the shot put. On the women’s side, Addison Henry ranks 5th in the MW in the shot put, while Mary Carbee is sixth in the hammer throw and Cosette Stellern is eighth in the discus.
Katelyn Mitchem leads the distance runners heading into the meet with a No. 4 mark in the conference in the 3000m steeplechase. Mitchem has continued to set personal bests as the season has gone on, and comes in with a time of 10:21.03. Leah Christians set the No. 2 all-time mark at Wyoming this season in the 10000m, and is No. 7 in the MW at 34:14.69. Albert Steiner leads the men in the same event with the No. 5 time in the conference, followed by Seth Bruxvoort at No. 8.
Other top-eight marks in the conference include: Jefferson Danso in the triple jump (No. 4); Joseph Rodgers in the 800m (No. 8); Samuel Schneider in the high jump (No. 6); Jaheim Ferguson in the 400m hurdles (No. 6); Wyatt Moore in the 100m (No. 6) and Aumni Ashby in the triple jump (No. 8).
Wyoming is looking to follow up a solid all-around performance at last year’s MW championships, during which it placed fourth — the program’s best team finish since 2000.