LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming swimming and diving program added a four more high school commitments for the upcoming season.
The three men and one woman joining the Cowboys and Cowgirls will bring unique qualities to the pool that head coach Dave Denniston and his staff will utilize.
“What (assistant coach/recruiting coordinator) Logan (Arnold) has been able to recruit in the nine months he’s been here — the quality of athlete with speed and talent — and get to commit, is at the highest level it has been in four or five years,” Denniston said in a news release. “It’s going to be a short amount of time before we are a part of a national conversation, and that’s because Logan has done a great job recruiting and being patient and finding truly talented kids that are just really great swimmers.”
The following are the recent commitments with thoughts from Denniston.
Luke Slabber (Cape Town, South Africa): “We are bringing in another South African talent. Luke is the training partner and friend of sophomore Gavin Smith. Like Gavin, we anticipate that Luke will race in a variety of events and strengthen our individual medleys.”
Caleb Ozenne (Humble, Texas): “Caleb will help continue our tradition of talent in the distance freestyle events. We expect him to also be on the 800 free relay.”
Christian Louie (Seattle): “We were able to add some breaststroke talent to the team by signing Christian. Christian will make an immediate impact in the breaststroke events for us. It will be fun to watch him develop more events while he is here.”
Kayley Yother (Laramie): “We were fortunate to add local talent, Kayley Yother, to the women’s team. Kayley is a very athletic sprinter from Laramie, and I’m excited to see her develop into a great racer.”
These four are in addition to the 12 athletes who committed to the program in December.