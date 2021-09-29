Offense: The rushing attack — which amassed 203 yards and two touchdowns with an average of 4.5 yards per carry — was the bright spot for the Wyoming offense Saturday, but it wasn’t very pretty outside of that. Junior quarterback Sean Chambers was intercepted twice, leading to points for UConn on both occasions. The Cowboys were held to just 149 yards through the air by a Huskies team that gave up an average of 303.7 passing yards in its first three games. C–
Defense: From a productivity standpoint, the Cowboys’ defense was rather impressive. It held UConn quarterback Tyler Phommachanh to less than 50% passing and 4.3 yards per attempt, while allowing 3.9 yards per carry. Penalties nearly gifted the game to the Huskies, however, with three pass interference calls alone coming on what was nearly the game-tying touchdown drive. UW’s stop on a two-point conversion attempt with four seconds remaining sealed the victory. C–
Special teams: The Cowboys continued to have struggles in kick and punt coverage Saturday, with UConn posting returns of 25, 31 and 43 yards. Sophomore kicker John Hoyland also missed his first field goal of the season on a 43-yard attempt in the first quarter, before converting from 24 yards out later in the game. C–