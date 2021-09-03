The University of Wyoming volleyball team picked up a pair of victories on Friday in Charleston, South Carolina, with the Cowgirls winning both of their first two matches away from Laramie in four sets.
UW opened play at the Charleston Southern VolleyBuc Invitational with a win over Jacksonville State (29-27, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17), handing the Gamecocks their first loss of the season. The Cowgirls closed out the tournament by defeating host Charleston Southern (25-18, 25-14, 25-27, 25-14).
KC McMahon and Hailey Zuroske led the way offensively against JSU, recording a match-high 16 kills each. The 16 kills were a career-high for Zuroske, who hit .412 in the match. Faith Waitsman added 10 kills and hit .310.
Defensively, Jackie McBride recorded six blocks. Lydeke King and Naya Shimé had five blocks each, while McMahon added four. In the back row, libero Kaitlyn Gehler tied a season-high with 13 digs. Zuroske and Payton Chamberlain recorded eight and seven digs, respectively.
Chamberlain led the Cowgirls with a career-high 33 assists, while McBride and Zuroske had two service aces.
Shimé was one of two Cowgirls with double-figure kills in the win over Charleston Southern, notching a team-high 11 kills and hitting a match-best .529. McMahon had 10 kills, while Waitsman added seven. UW hit .260 for the match, while the Bucs hit .115 as a team.
Slavik led Wyoming with 19 assists and also added six digs. Chamberlain had 14 assists and four digs, and also recorded an ace. Gehler and Zuroske both had 12 digs to lead the way for UW.
The Cowgirls were initially scheduled to play The Citadel today, but that match was canceled due to COVID issues within the Bulldogs’ program. UW will return to action next weekend in Laramie for the UniWyo Invite, the team’s second home tournament of the season.
Cowgirls tie best start in program history
The University of Wyoming soccer team continued its strong start on Thursday in Fargo, North Dakota.
Playing through rainy conditions, the Cowgirls played North Dakota State to a 1-1 draw at Dacotah Field. The result brought UW’s record to 3-0-1, matching the best start in program history.
“I’m just really, really proud of them,” Wyoming head coach Colleen Corbin said. “To go down on the road and then immediately turn around and respond and continue to put pressure on their backline was really good to see.”
The last time the Cowgirls started out 3-0-1 occurred during the 2018 season. That year, UW went on to tie for the Mountain West regular-season title.
Wyoming, which came from behind to tie on Thursday, has maintained an unbeaten record despite trailing in three of its four matches.
“I do think we dictate the pace of the game, for the most part,” Corbin said. “So, when we have a defensive breakdown or we get scored on a counter, we know that because we’ve been dictating the game that we have control and will respond and we will get a goal.
“At no point does the mindset change, which is pretty special.”
Sophomore forward Alyssa Bedard represented the game-tying score on Thursday, finding the net for an unassisted goal in the 76th minute.
The score occurred just moments after the Bison tallied the game’s first goal, with Olivia Watson scoring in the 72nd minute to give NDSU a brief advantage.
It was a pretty level game with regard to offensive chances. Wyoming held a slight 18-16 edge in shots, with a dozen of the Cowgirls’ shots being on target.
Redshirt junior goalkeeper Alex Daws tied a career-high with four saves for the Cowgirls. She has yet to allow more than one goal in a single game.
Wyoming will remain on the road, traveling to Minnesota on Sunday for a match that begins at noon. The Gophers are 2-0-2 and fresh off a 1-1 draw against Mississippi State on Thursday.
“(Minnesota) is a good soccer playing team, and I think that will compliment us a little bit better,” Corbin said. “As hard as our girls compete, and as gritty and feisty as we are right now, we are trying to play. We are going to have that opportunity on Sunday against a really good side that will be strong and athletic.”
Cowboys ranked No. 13 in InterMat Preseason Rankings
With eight ranked wrestlers, including six in the top-15, the University of Wyoming finds itself among the top wrestling squads in the country.
The Cowboys came in at No. 13 in the InterMat preseason dual rankings, which were unveiled Thursday.
Brian Andrews, No. 8 in the heavyweight division, is the highest ranked wrestler for Wyoming. Andrews is coming off a strong 2020-21 season, during which he finished as Big 12 runner-up and qualified for his third straight NCAA Championships.
Returning All-American Stephen Buchanan is the next highest ranked Cowboy, coming in at No. 11 at 197 pounds. Buchanan is coming off a historic season, which was capped off with him becoming the program’s 36th All-American.
After coming within one match of All-American status last season, Jacob Wright enters the season ranked No. 12 at 157 pounds. Hayden Hastings and Tate Samuelson both check in at No. 14 at 174 and 184 pounds, respectively. Cole Moody follows them, coming in at No. 15 at 165 pounds.
Rounding out the group of ranked Cowboys is Chase Zollmann at 141 pounds and Job Greenwood at 133 pounds, ranking No. 30 and No. 33, respectively.
UW race postponed
Due to inclement weather in Cheyenne, the University of Wyoming men’s cross-country race has been postponed to today at 7:30 a.m. at the Little America Golf Course. The Cowboys will run a 5K against Colorado State, Northern Colorado and Western Colorado.
Results for the women’s race have been delayed as well, and will be issued today.