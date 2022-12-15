Wyoming BYU Football

University of Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl watches during the first half of the team's NCAA football game against BYU on Sept. 24, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

 Rick Bowmer/AP

It's no secret the University of Wyoming will be starting a new running back for the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30 against Ohio in Tucson, Arizona. 

While everybody who follows the team knows a new face will carry the load of the Cowboys' run-heavy offense against the Bobcats, not many know who that new face will be. Don't expect UW coach Craig Bohl to tip his hand, either.


