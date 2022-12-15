It's no secret the University of Wyoming will be starting a new running back for the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30 against Ohio in Tucson, Arizona.
While everybody who follows the team knows a new face will carry the load of the Cowboys' run-heavy offense against the Bobcats, not many know who that new face will be. Don't expect UW coach Craig Bohl to tip his hand, either.
"We're going to hold our cards pretty close to our chest," Bohl said during a news conference Thursday. "We'll keep (Ohio coach Tim Albin) guessing out there. We'll be in great shape, but I'm not going to divulge on that. You'll find out on game day."
The mystery surrounding the Cowboys' backfield going into the bowl game started with the dismissal of starter Titus Swen last month. Swen, who led the team in rushing with 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns, was kicked off the team for violating team rules.
Swen originally entered the transfer portal with one season of eligibility remaining, but changed his mind and declared for the NFL draft earlier this week.
The Cowboys' "next man up" mantra would naturally lead running back Dawaiian McNeely into the starting job, but the sophomore is out for the year with an injury after rushing for 356 yards and one touchdown on 63 attempts.
The third man in line, freshman D.Q. James, is also out for the season with right a knee injury. James had a strong year and ran for 346 yards one 40 attempts, including a team-high 179 yards against Hawaii in Honolulu.
Joey Braasch, the team's fifth-leading rusher behind quarterback Andrew Peasley, was named the starter for the bowl game by athletics director Tim Burman on Dec. 5. The next day, Braasch announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Twitter.
That left Jeremy Hollingsworth, Max Jones, L.J. Richardson and Jordon Vaughn as the only running backs left on the roster. Between the four, only Hollingsworth has a carry in college, a 2-yard rush against Ball State in September, but he also is rehabbing a knee injury.
On top of losing its top four running backs for the bowl game, the Cowboys have had five other players enter the transfer portal, including three starters. Transfers include wide receiver Joshua Cobbs, cornerback Cameron Stone, defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho, cornerback Zaire Jackson, wide receiver Tyrese Grant and nickelback Keonte Glinton.
For Bohl, the 15 extra practices the program receives for playing in the Arizona Bowl so late in the month are almost as beneficial as playing in the game itself with the amount of turnover on the roster.
"You take a look around the country and the lay of the landscape, there's guys coming and going constantly," Bohl said. "It's certainly, for an older guy like myself (trying) to evolve, I wouldn't say it's been a pleasurable challenge, but it's certainly been a challenge."
The Cowboys won't be the only team in Tucson dealing with missing key players. Ohio's starting quarterback, Kurtis Rourke, will miss the Arizona Bowl with a season-ending knee injury. Rourke led the MAC with 3,256 passing yards and 25 touchdowns in 11 games.
Backup C.J. Harris will start in his place. The sophomore was 32-of-64 for 393 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Rourke's replacement over Ohio's last two games, including a 17-7 loss to Toledo in the MAC title game.
"C.J. Harris hasn't started a lot but has started the last couple of games," Bohl said. "He's a very capable quarterback."
Despite the injuries and transfer news, Bohl still feels optimistic about the Cowboys playing in their second consecutive bowl game. One of the most important things for UW is to use the game to help ease the transition into next year.
"We've talked to our players about how it's a reward to be in this game," Bohl said. "We're going to make sure that they have an enjoyable time. We also strike a balance to do everything we can to win the game. There's also a sort of transition where you begin to turn the page as far as working into the next year.
"... We're looking at what we've done well and what we need to adjust and then inserting some players who may not normally be in a position to play. We're going to look at that as a big advantage as we get going into the next '23 football season."
The Cowboys (7-5) are 9-8 all-time in bowl games, including a 52-38 win over Kent State in last year's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise. This year will be Ohio’s first appearance in the Arizona Bowl and its first bowl game since a 30-21 loss to Nevada in the 2019 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
The Arizona Bowl will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.