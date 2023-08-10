Cole Godbout seemed like an obvious pick for this year’s preseason All-Mountain West roster.
Godbout has been the heart and soul of the University of Wyoming’s defensive line over the past four seasons, but was left off of the preseason list after missing six games last season with a freak foot injury.
Godbout sat back and watched teammates Jordan Bertagnole and DeVonne Harris represent the Cowboys’ defensive line on the All-MW list. The snub has given him some extra motivation going into his sixth and final season in Laramie this fall.
“I don’t really care what anybody has to say,” Godbout told WyoSports on Monday. “It’s their opinion. Most of these guys never played football, and they don’t know what it’s like.
“I kind of look at it from a different view than the people who really matter at the end of the day. I just think, at the end of the season, that’s going to show.”
Godbout collected 33 total tackles in six starts last fall. He was primed for another solid season, but suffered a foot injury in a loss to San Jose State in the first week of October.
“I just shed off an O-lineman and then I think the tackle bumped him and he tripped,” Godbout said. “I dove and he caught my foot, and it kind of rolled under him. My second metatarsal broke.”
Godbout returned against Ohio in the Arizona Bowl, but played limited snaps in his first game action in nearly three months. After helping the Cowboys get out to a 7-3 start to the season, Godbout had to sit back and watch UW’s conference title hopes dissipate with losses to Boise State and Fresno State to end the regular season.
“It was really tough,” Godbout said. “I knew most likely that my season was over. I knew if I was able to get back, which I did, I wasn’t going to be 100% healed. I was just trying to be back to do what I could to make our team successful.
“As much as I’m appreciative of playing another year, it was definitely tough. But I think this year, we’ve got the best chance that, honestly, this program has ever had at getting the Mountain West (title).”
Going into his sixth year in Laramie, Godbout admits the energy during fall camp feels different this time around. After missing the spring portion of the season to recover, Godbout has enjoyed getting back onto the practice field with his teammates.
“We’re all just eager,” Godbout said. “We all know we have some unfinished business from last year. We fell a little short of our goal. We had a young team (last year), but now, everyone’s got that year under their belt.”
Having his season cut short due to injury also changed Godbout’s perspective on football. Going into his last college season, Godbout isn’t holding anything back.
“I think I’ve done a lot more preparation with my body,” Godbout said. “I’m a sixth-year, so that does take a toll. Rehabbing and strengthening smaller, individual parts of my body so I can be more explosive and just be a better overall football player (are important).
“I know I have to give it my all this year. I always give it my all, but this is my last time ever putting on the pads this year.”
Craig Bohl, who’s going into his 10th season as UW’s head coach, has relied on Godbout’s leadership and experience in the defensive line room. Seeing Godbout back on the practice field has been a long-awaited sense of relief.
“We’re really well pleased,” Bohl said about Godbout. “He’s leaned his muscle mass out, and I want to keep on saying that. He’s strong, and he’s really moving around well. We’re watching the number of repetitions he gets from the standpoint that he’s played a lot of football, so we’re doing rep-counts on him.
“Between he, Jordan Bertagnole and Gavin Meyer, when those guys are good, you got a shot to do some really good things. I’m not saying they’re ultra-twitchy pass-rushing guys. They’ve got good ability there, but they are strong, and they play with really good leverage. A guy like Cole is really taking ownership. He’s a sixth-year guy, and he’s having his best fall camp thus far.”
Godbout is one of many valuable pieces that makes up UW’s defensive line. The unit should be one of the best in the conference, but Godbout wants to see the group go beyond that this season.
“I think, without a doubt, we’re the best defensive line in the Mountain West,” Godbout said. “I think we’re going to be up there in the country. It’s just exciting, being a sixth-year, because we have a super old defense.
“It’s different when you’ve gone through five years with these guys. You get really close. They’re your brothers. It’s exciting because all of our chips are on the table now. This is all of our last go-rounds. I’m excited.”
Another strong season could be enough to help propel Godbout to a spot on an NFL roster next fall. But the veteran defensive tackle isn’t allowing his mind to wander that far ahead just yet.
“I’ve definitely thought about it, just because that’s everyone’s dream if you play college football,” Godbout said. “But right now, in the moment, the goal is the Mountain West championship. I think everything will follow suit with that.
“Everything else will come, I just have to give it my all and focus on this season.”
As far as his time at UW so far, Godbout sai dhe wouldn’t have wanted to play college football anywhere else.
“It’s been a journey, I’m not gonna lie,” Godbout said. “I’ve spent like a third of my life here, basically. I have lot of things to be appreciative of here. I’ve matured a lot. I’m for sure not the same person I was when I came here at 18.
“I’ve met my friends and my brothers for life here. I’ll always be thankful for that. I’ve learned a lot. I’m going to leave here with two degrees. I’m really appreciative of this program, that’s for sure.”
