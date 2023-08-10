Cole Godbout seemed like an obvious pick for this year’s preseason All-Mountain West roster.

Godbout has been the heart and soul of the University of Wyoming’s defensive line over the past four seasons, but was left off of the preseason list after missing six games last season with a freak foot injury.

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

