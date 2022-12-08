On the surface, Collin Davis is a typical student-athlete with too many hobbies and not enough time.
The Durham, North Carolina, native is a freshman on the University of Wyoming men's swimming and diving team. He's a dual-major student, with emphases on computer science and computer engineering because of his passion for working with technology.
On top of swimming and school work, Davis works as a developer for a video game company, along with a handful of friends.
Like any college student, Davis has slowly learned how to – and, at times, how not to – balance his many responsibilities. Coming to UW to swim has allowed him access to a pool that also serves as a nontraditional form of therapy on days that are especially tough.
"Swimming is kind of my sanctuary," Davis said. "If I'm stressed or have a project due or anything like that, I come to the pool and completely forget about them until I put my clothes back on and go back to the dorms."
Part of the therapeutic side of swimming for Davis is the silence that comes with it. Davis, who was born deaf, is required to remove what he refers to as his 'ears' – metal devices that are different from hearing aids and help translate sound to his brain – every time he jumps in the pool.
When he's in the water, Davis can't hear a thing.
"When I don't have my ears in, I just start singing songs in my head," Davis said. "It's funny, because it's always the same song. It never changes."
Singing to himself during a race has been a tradition since he was 14 years old. Six years later, Davis is still rolling with the same tune in his head.
"For the (200-yard individual medley), it's 'Enter Sandman' by Metallica, which is funny because it starts off quiet and goes up, which is usually when I start to hurt during the race," Davis said. "Once I start not to hurt, that's when the song goes back down."
Davis does occasionally change the song in his head, but only when he's swimming long distances.
"I used to sing 'Fantasy' by Mariah Carey during my 5k," Davis said. "I just kept singing it, over and over the whole time. ... I think the songs that I chose to sing goes along with the timing of the event I swim."
Davis is in his first year swimming for the Cowboys. Less than three months after first stepping on campus as a freshman, Davis set a new national record in the 200-yard individual medley.
His time of 1 minute, 49.67 seconds at the SMU Invite last month in Texas set a new USA Deaf Swimming record. Davis broke the old record by nearly four seconds, beating out Matt Klutz's time of 1:53.52, which was set in 2013.
USA Deaf Swimming is a nonprofit organization founded in 1990 to support and develop deaf swimmers in the United States, according to its website.
"I knew about the record," Davis said. "The guy that had the record, Matt Klutz, had texted my mom on Facebook and told her, 'Your son beat my record.'"
Davis had to file some paperwork to authenticate his time at the SMU Invite, but once the record was verified, it was all his.
"If I'm going to be honest, swimming that 200 IM, I thought I was going slower than normal," Davis said. "It's funny to say now, but at that point when I was swimming, it was just all grit. By the time I got to the end, I was just telling myself, 'You just have 50 left, and then you're done.'"
Overcoming obstacles
When he was born, Davis' parents were told the technology to save their son's hearing was too risky. The doctors decided to see how long Davis went until his hearing went out completely.
"Back then, if you were to yell at me, it would be like a whisper," Davis said. "I got hearing aids when I was born. I wore those, and then my right ear started to go out. The hearing aids weren't working anymore. It was starting to get to the point where I had to get surgery."
At 4 years old, Davis had his first cochlear implant. Four years later, he had a second cochlear implant surgery.
"After that, I was officially deaf," Davis said. "I was to the point where, if I take these off, I won't hear a thing."
A normal ear has roughly 15,000 hair cells within the cochlea, according to the National Institute of Health. The hair cells create an electric signal for the brain to process sound.
"We don't know if it was hereditary or if it was a birth defect, but when I was born, my cochlea didn't have enough hairs," Davis said.
Growing up with a hearing impairment, Davis learned quickly how much he stuck out to the other kids around him. The biggest obstacle for Davis was learning how to speak after using sign language exclusively.
"I signed for the first four years of my life," Davis said. "I didn't like wearing my hearing aids, so anytime my parents would put them on, I'd take them right off."
It was after Davis' first cochlear implant surgery that his parents enrolled him in speech therapy.
"People would know I was deaf because of my mute voice," Davis said. "I didn't start speaking until I was about 5 or 6 years old. ... It was pretty tough. Everyone my age was talking, and I was still learning."
Davis describes his mute voice as him not putting all the vowels together or having trouble enunciating certain words.
"It's kind of like I'm saying the first letter of a word and then the last letter," Davis said. "You can't really hear anything in between. ... Growing up, I would always start talking to other kids, but it just wouldn't work out a lot of the times."
When Davis removes his "ears" these days, his mute voice sometimes trickles back without him realizing it.
"I go right back to sounding like I did as a kid," Davis said with a laugh. "That makes the guys here laugh. If I don't talk for a whole practice, and then I say something, it'll just sound like my deaf voice, and they'll all start laughing because it sounds funny."
Overcoming adversity
Davis started swimming competitively when he was 11 years old, but didn't start taking the sport seriously until he was introduced to USA Deaf Swimming by his father five years later.
He visited the world championships soon after, helping propel him into a future as a college swimmer.
"When I went to worlds, I realized, if I kept training, I could probably take this somewhere," Davis said.
The destination wound up being Laramie, where he was recruited to swim out of a high school in North Carolina.
"I came out here on an official visit after visiting a few other colleges," Davis said. "I came out here and fell in love with the team. I just felt like the resources here were just amazing."
Davis has specialized in the individual medley and backstroke, but has no problem helping the team out in any way he can. Davis competed in his first-ever Deaflympics – an event sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee – in May, which was hosted in Caxias do Sol, Brazil.
"I'm kind of the guy that is always like, 'I'll do whatever they need me to do,'" Davis said. "It's just the type of guy I am. At the Deaflympics, I swam a total of 24 events. All the way from the 100 free to the mile. ... It was quite a taxing competition on my body. It was over eight days, too."
Swimming without sound presents its own set of challenges, but the biggest one is not being able to hear the crowd or his teammates cheering him on. Despite the challenge, Davis would never blame his lack of hearing for him doing poorly in a race.
"I know from hearing from my other swimming friends that hearing people cheer them on gets them hyped up," Davis said. "Not hearing does have its advantages, though. I kind of like it because I don't have to think. I just go blank and dive in."
Davis' hearing impairment has improved his other senses, which is something he only notices when he takes his "ears" off.
"At night, I can feel if my parents are coming back home or my roommates are coming back into the room," Davis said. "My sight is also heightened, too."
Looking back on his swimming career, Davis has appreciated what the sport has done for him both socially and psychologically.
"It's definitely made me a lot stronger," Davis said. "As a kid, I was able to learn how to be aware of my surroundings and also how to surround myself with people that would help me. It's made me a stronger person, and it's helped me build a really good friend group."
Not done yet
Before breaking the USA Deaf Swimming record, Davis woke up at 5:15 a.m. every day to go to practice. With the record now officially his, Davis will continue to do the same thing.
Seeing his record-breaking time in the 200 IM is gratifying, but it also motivates him to continue working to improve on the mark every single day in the pool.
"I want to make the record faster so it stands there longer, and no one can break it," Davis said.
What's most surprising to Davis about the record is how far he's come as a swimmer over the last decade.
"It kind of represents my progress," Davis said. "To be honest, I did not think I was going to be an IMer because my breaststroke is horrendous. It just shows me, 'Hey, you have potential to do this.' It also shows me that the training I'm doing here is paying off."
Competing in the Deaflympics was a goal of Davis' since he was introduced to USA Deaf Swimming at 16 years old. Now, with one under his belt, Davis has his sights set on doing some damage at the next one in Tokyo in 2025.
"I think about it all the time," Davis said. "A lot of the guys I met at the last Deaflympics keep calling me and asking my times. I kind just don't tell them my times and carry away the conversation."
The transition of moving from North Carolina to Wyoming wasn't an easy one, but having the support of his teammates and coaching staff has made his stay in Laramie bearable so far. Record or not, this season has already been one of Davis' most memorable as a swimmer.
"Coming out to Wyoming and missing my family and everything, the first month was tough," Davis said. "I just kept putting my mind on sticking to my training so I could continue to get better.
"I've definitely had some bad events, but I've learned from them. The record kind of just reminds me that, if I keep doing this and keep working on this, that time will get faster."
Davis' goal coming into college was never to break records or receive individual recognition. His goal has always been about educating those around him about certain stereotypes when it comes to disabilities.
"The record is awesome to have, but the thing with me, I'm more about giving out," Davis said. "... My thing is, I want to educate people. I know within the Paralympic and disabled communities, they both have their own stereotypes in the United States.
"I kind of want to educate people and say, 'Hey, these stereotypes are not always true.' That doesn't always happen because of the way schools educate them.'"
His biggest motivation for educating those around him about deafness and other disabilities is the thought of having children himself one day. While deafness has presented its own set of limitations for Davis in his life, the most important thing for him is overcoming those obstacles and making the most out of what life has offered him.
"I know there's deaf guys that have played in the NFL and the NBA," Davis said. "My biggest thing is, at least when I was growing up, people weren't educated the right way. It made it really hard on me growing up along with some of my friends back home.
"I kind of want to change that in future generations. In case I do have a kid that is deaf, I don't want him to grow up the way I did."