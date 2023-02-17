Allyson Fertig is the reigning Mountain West freshman of the year, and she has continued to blossom into one of the league's best post players.
However, the University of Wyoming standout wasn't satisfied with how she was playing midway through this season.
Fertig, a 6-foot-4 center from Glendo, leads the Cowgirls (17-9 overall, 10-5 MW) in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 12.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. She also has a team-high 2.0 blocks per game and is shooting 58% from the field.
The sophomore's season hasn't been all about accolades or statistics. Midway through the campaign, Fertig approached interim coach Ryan Larsen to voice some serious concerns about how she needed the coaching staff to push her harder than she's ever been pushed before.
“The kid really wants to be good,” Larsen said after a Feb. 9 win over Utah State. “She takes it to heart – sometimes too much. She’s really hard on herself. She wasn’t playing well a while ago. She came in, she told us as a coaching staff, ‘I know I’m not playing well.’ She took the blame. She told us she needed us to coach her harder. ... That’s very impressive for a young player. Very impressive.
“If everyone wanted to be as good as Allyson Fertig, this would be an easy job, but it’s not. That’s what makes this job really fun, when you get to coach kids like that who are accepting and want to be coached and don’t want her coaches to let anything slide. That’s the best thing I could say about Allyson Fertig. She wants to be really good, and she knows what it takes to be good. It’s a beautiful thing.”
Fertig's ability to push herself even further has paid dividends over the past two weeks. She finished a perfect 15-of-15 from the field in two games last week, including an 8-of-8 showing against the Aggies for 22 points, and a 7-of-7 mark against Air Force for 17 points.
In the back-to-back wins over Utah State and Air Force, Fertig collected 39 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks.
It's no secret the Cowgirls' offense runs through Fertig in the paint. In fact, Larsen admits that the team's offensive success relies on Fertig making the right decisions both with and without the ball.
"That's our No. 1 priority. That's how important it is," Larsen said "We play through Allyson Fertig. She's continued to become a better passer, which is one thing we've challenged her to do. She continues to see all kinds of different defenses, and she's also figuring out when to shoot and when not to shoot. That plays a lot into shooting 100% for the week.
"Sometimes, it's never a bad thing to have a kid that wants to score, and sometimes I think we pass up too many shots, but we shoot some that are really tough to make. She continues to get better, but she'll be the first one to tell you that she gets great passes from her teammates."
Super-senior Quinn Weidemann has seen tremendous growth out of Fertig over the past two seasons. Fertig's size often leads to a toss-up for how the referees call fouls on both sides of the floor, but Weidemann believes Fertig is learning when to be aggressive and when to back off.
"I think she's starting to figure some stuff out," Weidemann said. "She knows that she's not always going to get a call, but she's starting to go through people and play stronger. I think that this is, toward the end of the season, the perfect time for her to start doing that.
"I'm really proud of that she's starting to get a little bit angry and kind of feel herself a little bit."
The Cowgirls had a two-game winning streak snapped by a disappointing 71-62 road loss to New Mexico on Thursday in Albuquerque. Despite the loss, Fertig helped keep UW in the game up until the final minutes, tying her career-high with 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting. She added a team-high nine rebounds and three blocks against the Lobos.
"She has incredible potential," Weidemann said. "She could be (MW) player of the year, if not next year, then the year after. I think that if she keeps working, that's an easy possibility for her."
The Cowgirls have a crucial road matchup today against San Diego State. The Aztecs sit in second place in the MW, while UW and Colorado State are tied for third place after losses Thursday night.
CSU has the tiebreaker over the Cowgirls as of now with a head-to-head win over UW earlier this month in Fort Collins.
UNLV locked up its second consecutive MW regular-season title with a 77-60 win over San Jose State on Thursday. The Rebels will have the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament next month, and are ranked No. 23 in the country.
The Cowgirls' focus now shifts to SDSU. The Aztecs will host UW at 2 p.m. today in California.
UW will end the regular season with back-to-back home games at the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowgirls host Nevada on Thursday and Colorado State next Saturday before the MW tournament starts March 5 in Las Vegas.
“We continue to kind of control our own destiny a little bit," Larsen said after the win against Air Force. "... The higher you can finish in the standings and get a favorable draw come tournament time, that’s going to be huge.
“We can’t rely on getting help. You just can’t. You have to just take care of business.”