NCAA Football: Wyoming vs Tulsa

University of Wyoming football fans cheer during a home game against Tulsa on Sept. 3, 2022, at War Memorial Stadium.

 Troy Babbitt/UW athletics

University of Wyoming football fans will be treated to plenty of home games this fall at War Memorial Stadium.

The Cowboys released their schedule for the upcoming season Thursday afternoon. The slate includes seven homes games, including four in the month of September.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus