University of Wyoming football fans will be treated to plenty of home games this fall at War Memorial Stadium.
The Cowboys released their schedule for the upcoming season Thursday afternoon. The slate includes seven homes games, including four in the month of September.
UW will open the season hosting Texas Tech on Sept. 2 in Laramie. The Cowboys will also play Portland State and Appalachian State at home and Texas on the road during the nonconference portion of the season.
The Cowboys will start Mountain West play with consecutive home games against New Mexico and Fresno State before traveling to Colorado Springs to face Air Force in mid-October. UW’s lone bye week will come after its matchup with the Falcons.
The final stretch of the season will be a big test for the Cowboys. UW will play at Boise State, UNLV and Nevada and will host rival Colorado State and Hawaii in the final five weeks of the season.
The 115th edition of the annual Border War with CSU is set for Nov. 4 at War Memorial Stadium.
Dates are tentative and could change after television networks decide coverage plans for the upcoming season, according to UW. The MW will announce official game times later this spring.
The season-opener against Texas Tech will be the first time a Big 12 team has traveled to Laramie since Texas in 2009. The Red Raiders are coming off an 8-5 season that ended with a win over Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl in December.
UW went 7-6 last season and finished in second place of the Mountain Division in the MW. After starting the year 7-3, the Cowboys dropped their last three games, including a 30-27 overtime loss to Ohio in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.
This year will be the first year the MW goes away from the two-division format. The conference’s 12 teams will all compete for the top two spots in the MW that will decide who will play in the conference championship game in December.
The Cowboys will return 18 of 24 starters, including 11 all-conference players, according to UW. All four team captains, including linebacker Easton Gibbs, nose tackle Cole Godbout, quarterback Andrew Peasley and tight end Treyton Welch will suit up for UW this fall.
Other all-conference returners include kicker John Hoyland, defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, defensive end DeVonne Harris, offensive lineman Frank Crum, offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, punter Clayton Stewart and offensive lineman Nofoafia Tulafono.
In addition to returning 46 lettermen from last year’s team, the Cowboys will welcome a recruiting class made up of 35 players so far, including 22 scholarship players and 13 preferred walk-ons.
UW coach Craig Bohl will be going into his 10th year with the program. He has a 52-56 overall record since joining the Cowboys in 2014.