LARAMIE — Devin Boddie Jr. has a lot of positive memories from his four-year career at Vanderbilt.
Boddie, a 5-foot-11 wide receiver who transferred to the University of Wyoming this summer, was up against some of the best competition in college football on a weekly basis playing in the SEC. His favorite memory of his time with the Commodores was his first career touchdown catch at home against Stanford.
He also enjoyed going off for six catches for 66 yards in a win over UConn two years ago.
Boddie learned plenty during his time in the SEC, but the most important lesson he brings with him to Laramie is how seriously he takes preparing for an upcoming opponent. There are no weeks off playing in the SEC, and Boddie plans to bring that mentality to the Cowboys this fall in the Mountain West.
“The preparation for those opponents is very intense,” Boddie told WyoSports on Wednesday. “Especially when you’re going against Georgia or Alabama, you’re going against dudes who are going to the (NFL). The person you’re going against is probably going to the league. He’s going to give you all he’s got, and you have to real-deal lock in during that film.
“I’m going to do the same thing here. Every conference has guys going to the league. Every corner I face, I’m going to treat it the same way. ‘Hey, this dude out here, he’s that dude.’ I’m going to treat them like they’re that dude, and I’m going to outwork them.”
Boddie had a solid year in 2021, hauling in 29 catches for 263 yards and one touchdown. His role reduced significantly last fall, with Boddie playing in just six games and catching three passes for 61 yards.
After the Commodores ended the season 5-7, Boddie decided to look elsewhere for another opportunity to play.
“I just felt like in my position, I was going to get better opportunities elsewhere,” Boddie said. “I basically was going through my last year, so I was graduating, and I knew I had two to three years of eligibility left, and I felt like I just wanted to go somewhere else and have a fresh start.
“I got into the portal just looking for an opportunity to ball. Wyoming came into the picture, and we scheduled a visit. … I just met with the coaches and saw the facilities and we talked about, ‘OK, what’s the vision?’ and things of that nature. I just felt like everything lined up. At the end of the day I just said, ‘Cowboys, let’s go Pokes.’”
Boddie will join an offense that ranked No. 125 out of 133 FBS teams in total passing offense a year ago. Boddie didn’t ignore the numbers, but after coming out on a visit and meeting other players, he felt the best opportunity for him to succeed was right here in Laramie.
With the Cowboys wrapping up the first week of fall camp Friday, Boddie has been impressed with starting quarterback Andrew Peasley’s willingness to build a rapport with him both in practice and off the field.
Peasley’s going into his sixth season in college, and his second as UW’s starter. Boddie already likes what he sees from a quarterback with as much experience as Peasley.
“I can feel the difference,” Boddie said. “At Vanderbilt, we had some younger quarterbacks that were like sophomores or juniors, but just didn’t have much experience. It’s definitely a difference you can see (with Peasley).
“Some days, we’ll work extra on the weekends and stuff like that. Talking with him, I just pick his mind and try to figure out what he wants me to do on a certain route or where does he expect me to be and the timing of it. He’s great to be around.”
Boddie and fellow transfer receiver Ayir Asante (Holy Cross) have made it their goal to improve UW’s passing game. The Cowboys’ leading receiver a year ago, Joshua Cobbs, had just 35 catches for 407 yards.
“We’re going to shock a lot of people,” Boddie said. “I feel like a lot of people are talking about how we need to upgrade the pass game, or we’re not passing enough or we’re just not getting it done. We’re going to get it down. Everybody’s going to get better this year.
“We’ve got a lot of veteran guys who are going to make plays out there. I feel like bringing me and my boy Ayir in, we’re going to help. I feel like the passing game is definitely going to improve a lot this year. The room’s going to shock a lot of people, for sure.”
Boddie often thinks back to that favorite memory at Vanderbilt, a 3-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter against Stanford. His favorite experience so far in Laramie is just as memorable, but for a few different reasons.
“Cheyenne Frontier Days was actually pretty nice,” Boddie said. “That first rodeo, it’s different. Me personally, I wouldn’t do it. I was really thinking some of those guys got kicked in the head a couple times. I was like, ‘I won’t do it personally, but hey, I’ll watch.’”
With fall camp now in full swing, Boddie is looking forward to UW’s date with Texas Tech to kick off the season Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium.
“We want to just keep growing that brotherhood and keep being good teammates, that’s going to come first,” Boddie said. “Of course, we want to try and make as many explosive plays as we can. Lets catch the ball, run great routes and help in the run game.
“As an offense, just knowing what to do and making the play when your name’s called or your number’s called. I feel like if everybody does their job, we’ll be good.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters