Avalanche Lightning Hockey

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson, center, gives Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point a shove as he tries to get a shot off on goaltender Alexandar Georgiev during the second period of an NHL game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.

 Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves to stop an 84-game regular-season shutout drought, Branon Hagel had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Thursday night.

This was the first meeting between the teams since Colorado ended Tampa Bay's two-year run as NHL champs with a series win in last season's Stanley Cup Final.

