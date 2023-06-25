Outfielder Zac Veen, the Rockies’ No. 1 prospect, has been lost for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a tendon in his left wrist. He was playing for the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats.

Chris Forbes, Colorado’s player development director, confirmed that Veen had the surgery Thursday in New York. The procedure was performed by noted surgeon Dr. Michelle Carlson. MLB.com first reported the news.

