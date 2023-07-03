Britain Wimbledon Tennis

Officials assist Venus Williams after she slipped playing Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina during the first round of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3, 2023, in London.

 Associated Press

WIMBLEDON, England — As Venus Williams entered Centre Court for her 24th Wimbledon appearance at age 43, greeted by a standing ovation, she held a green exercise band overhead with both hands and stretched it while striding to her sideline seat.

Once her first-round match against Elina Svitolina began, Williams played like a throwback version of herself. Those big serves. Those crisp strokes. Quickly, she was a point from a 3-0 lead on Monday.

