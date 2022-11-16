Cy Young Awards Baseball

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to a batter during an MLB game against the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 23, 2022, in Houston. 

 David J. Phillip/AP

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami's Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night.

It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968.


