Mets Dodgers Baseball

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer and manager Buck Showalter dispute a call from umpire Phil Cuzzi, center, and umpire Dan Bellino, right, after they found a problem with Scherzer's glove during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. 

 Associated Press

DETROIT — New York Mets star pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are returning to the mound, perhaps fittingly in Detroit against a team they helped have its last run of success.

"It's funny how baseball works," Verlander said Tuesday, surrounded by Detroit and New York-area reporters at Comerica Park.

