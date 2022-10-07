CASPER — The case of a Casper man convicted of sexually assaulting two minors in 2016 may get a second look, after one victim in the case recanted her allegations last year.

Shaun Hamilton was sentenced to up to 56 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of five child sexual abuse charges. About five years after Hamilton went to prison, one of the case’s two victims told Casper police investigators in September 2021 that she had lied about her allegations, according to court filings.

