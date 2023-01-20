Vikings Donatell Fired Football

In this Aug. 17, 2022, file photo, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell speaks to the media before his team takes part in joint drills with the San Francisco 49ers at the Vikings’ practice facility in Eagan, Minn.

 Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell on Thursday, an unsurprising decision on the veteran coach after a dismal finish by his defense.

The Vikings ranked second worst in yards allowed in the NFL and fourth worst in points allowed during the regular season. They gave up 431 yards and 31 points to the New York Giants in their wild-card round loss last week.

