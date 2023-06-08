Vikings Cook Football

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook runs against the Chicago Bears during an NFL game on Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago.

 Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap savings after his fourth consecutive season surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark.

Cook has been informed he will be released, a person familiar with the team's decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke only on condition of anonymity because the Vikings had not announced the move.

comments powered by Disqus