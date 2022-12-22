Wake Forest Duke Football

Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman, center, throws a pass during an NCAA football game against Duke on Nov. 26, 2022, in Durham, N.C.

 Ben McKeown/AP

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Wake Forest and Missouri, coming off regular seasons full of close losses, look to end the year on a winning note in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday night.

Wake Forest (7-5) lost three games by six points or fewer points. Missouri (6-6) came up short by seven points or less four times, including a 26-22 loss to No. 1 Georgia.

