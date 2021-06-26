FOREST CITY, Iowa – With the new season just a few months away, the Waldorf University Warrior women’s soccer team continues to prepare to improve on one of the best seasons ever with the addition of another star recruit from Wyoming.
Waldorf head coach Lugo Arenas announced that Zoe Silovich, who played forward, midfield, and defender at Rock Springs High School in Rock Springs, has signed a letter-of-intent and will be a freshman for the Warriors on the field and in the classroom this fall.
“We’re excited to have Zoe join our program,” Arenas said. “Coming fresh off a Wyoming state championship win we feel like Zoe will bring in an added level of experience to our program.
“Zoe is eager to get going and we’re happy to make Waldorf her future home.”
“It means a lot to me to be able to play at a higher level,” said Silovich who scored two goals and added an assist this past year for the Wyoming 4A state champion Tigers. “Not everyone gets the opportunity to continue playing at this level. Not only is playing the game at this level a window of opportunity but playing at this level with new people will be amazing. I have played with the same girls since I was 3 years old so it will be different, but I am excited to play with new people.”
A two-year starter and letter winner at Rock Springs High School, Silovich was named All-Conference and All-State as a senior. It is believed she would have earned more honors if the 2020 season had not been canceled in Wyoming because of COVID-19.
Academically, Silovich will study education at Waldorf and as she plans to become a physical education teacher.
“I chose Waldorf not only to pursue my love for the game but also to further my education,” she said. “The academic part of this school is incredible, especially in the major I have chosen.
“The environment seems all-around amazing,” Silovich added, “talking to some people, mainly Lugo, and from the other students to the professors and coaches, everyone seems so amazing and willing to help me accomplish everything I need to.”