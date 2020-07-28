08/07/1952-2020 Gary Paul Walton, 67, of Rawlins died July 21. Gary passed away at his residence in Rawlins, Wyoming on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lana Haffner will oversee new Cheyenne Virtual School
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- Police body camera footage aids in acquittal of Abrams
- CFD Foundation campaign announcement features 2021 act Garth Brooks
- District Court roundup: Man to serve two to four years in prison for hitting woman with gun outside bar
- New lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 up by 58 in Wyoming
- Confirmed coronavirus cases up by 50, but outnumbered by recoveries
- Public health orders extended as Wyoming reports record daily number of COVID-19 cases
- Former travel agent sentencing postponed due to alleged rule violations
- Community-driven Depot Plaza splash pad opens to the public