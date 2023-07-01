wte-20230702-spts-DeMarcusWare

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware, center, will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer.

 Associated Press

DeMarcus Ware believes football fans will be doing a double-take at their TVs this fall amid what he predicts will be a “total turnaround” for the Broncos under new head coach Sean Payton.

Ware talked about the Broncos, his Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement this August and his golf game on Wednesday, ahead of next month’s American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., where he’ll be competing for a fifth straight year.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus