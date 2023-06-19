Warriors Green Basketball

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green celebrates against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in San Francisco.

 Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors want to keep Draymond Green, yet the team is prepared for him to formally decline his $27.5 million player option for the final year of his contract next season and become an unrestricted free agent seeking a long-term deal.

The Athletic reported Monday that Green would opt out. Green, who said in April he wants to retire with Golden State, would have to notify the Warriors of his decision by June 30.

