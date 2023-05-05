Lakers Warriors Basketball

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson gestures after making a 3-point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals Thursday, May 4, 2023, in San Francisco.

 Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

When Klay Thompson gets hot, forget it.

Golden State evened up its Western Conference semifinal series with the Los Angeles Lakers at a game apiece on Thursday night, rolling to a 127-100 victory in Game 2. And Thompson extended an NBA record in the process.

