...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County, including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Through 5 PM MST today.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SOUTHERN FWZ 310 AND FWZ 313 FOR GUSTY
WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY 11 AM THROUGH 5 PM...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST
THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST
this afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...Southern fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West winds 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent across Laramie County late morning
through afternoon.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
The 2021 Water Improvement Project is being completed by Longhorn Construction, Inc. Changes were made in the field to aid the future water line construction in Indian Hills Drive. The changes will minimize the number of residents affected during future water outages and allow for greater phasing of future projects. The changes required increasing pipe quantities and increasing associated components during construction.
GREEN RIVER -- The council will also vote on the water improvement project, which is being completed by Longhorn Construction, Inc. Changes were made in the field to aid the future water line construction in Indian Hills Drive. The changes will minimize the number of residents affected during future water outages and allow for greater phasing of future projects. The changes required increasing pipe quantities and increasing associated components during construction.
The City recently submitted a request for State Aid for the 2022 Spaceport Day event to be held in August 2022. The $2500 Grant has been approved by the Wyoming Aeronautic Commission, and the Certificate of State Grant–in-Aid has been prepared by the WYDOT Aeronautics Division for the City’s acceptance. A local match is not required for the awarded.
The Green River City Council will decide to accept the grant during its meeting Tuesday, November 16th at 7 p.m. at the Green River City Hall, 50 East 2nd North.
The council will also vote on the water improvement project, which is being completed by Longhorn Construction, Inc. Changes were made in the field to aid the future water line construction in Indian Hills Drive. The changes will minimize the number of residents affected during future water outages and allow for greater phasing of future projects. The changes required increasing pipe quantities and increasing associated components during construction.
During the meeting, Mayor Pete Rust will proclaim Saturday, November 28th as Small Business Month as well.