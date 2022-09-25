Shelley Polansky BBB

Shelley Polansky, BBB president/CEO.

Fostering a great company culture helps to maximize productivity and keeps employee morale high. It’s also an effective way to boost employee retention.

This is especially important when the workplace continues to evolve, and businesses are having to cut operating hours or alter how they do business in the struggle to find and keep help following the pandemic.

