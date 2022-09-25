Fostering a great company culture helps to maximize productivity and keeps employee morale high. It’s also an effective way to boost employee retention.
This is especially important when the workplace continues to evolve, and businesses are having to cut operating hours or alter how they do business in the struggle to find and keep help following the pandemic.
What exactly is company culture? The definitions are many, depending on the source.
It boils down to shared values, goals, attitudes and practices within an organization and how things get done in the workplace.
Defining company culture
Company culture is the sum of a company’s formal and informal systems, and it’s how employees interact with each other and work together, and how management interacts with staff. It’s important in retaining and recruiting new staff. In fact, 40% of job seekers place colleagues and culture as a top priority when considering a new position, according to LinkedIn’s Global Talent Trends 2022 report.
How company culture plays out is reflected in dress code, work environment, decision-making and every aspect of a business’ operations. It shows up in the purchasing experience of customers, and the feedback and ratings they give. It helps build a company’s brand, mission and vision. And it affects the company’s overall performance on key metrics like finances, innovation and customer service.
To make the most of company culture, try any of these five tips to help your business, as well as your employees, thrive and succeed.
1. Promote open communication
An important first step for creating a positive culture is to make sure communication is open between you and your staff and among staff members. Constructive communication helps staff get along and collaborate with one another and departments work toward common goals.
If communication isn’t open, your company may not operate as efficiently as it could, and productivity may be affected. Creating and maintaining open communication helps get information to those who need it, identifies who’s responsible for what, keeps operations moving steadily, and allows for quick reactions to new ideas and opportunities.
Open communication allows you to talk to your staff about their performance, identify ways they can improve, and address any concerns or issues that arise. Employees should be able to approach you with their questions and get advice on how to perform better in their jobs.
Approaches to keeping communication open include setting an example and reinforcing desired behaviors with feedback and recognition. Asking for feedback encourages workers to be involved and shows you don’t have all the answers and value their input.
2. Involve the team
Involving the entire team in decisions and outcomes starts with inclusivity, which promotes trust and respect. Staffers who believe they’re being judged by their colleagues or left out of key interactions may not do as well as those who feel included and part of a team.
To be inclusive, make an effort to understand what each employee needs and act on it. Encourage collaboration, allowing employees to give input and share their ideas and personal knowledge. This benefits you, too, since two heads are better than one for problem-solving and coming up with solutions. You and the staff are, as a result, inspired to learn from each other.
Approaches include finding out what motivates each employee and giving them opportunities to pursue those things, demonstrating appreciation for their accomplishments, and offering professional and personal support.
3. Be transparent
Being transparent with staff eliminates any confusion or misunderstanding. Model what’s expected of employees, so they know what to do and feel confident about their performance.
Share information about the firm and its performance instead of hoarding it, encouraging employees to respond by being open, as opposed to being gossipy or secretive. Let them know what’s happening in the company as far as performance, financials and operations. When there are problems and issues, call attention to them and enlist staff help, so that employees feel involved and encouraged to rally around the issues.
Also, give people permission to share information, both positive and negative, to avoid bad news traveling up the management chain and getting distorted along the way.
This helps improve morale, because employees feel like they’re part of things. It also builds trust, since they’re more likely to trust their leaders’ decisions if they know what they’re doing and why.
4. Allow for flexibility
Being flexible in the workplace is a new expectation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when many offices began allowing for remote work, adopted hybrid work models and instituted flexible scheduling. Allowing for flexibility helps keep morale high and increases productivity.
A flexible workplace goes beyond where or when people actually work. It also means letting employees have a say in which type of work they do at home and in the office, while also setting clear expectations of when and how they should be available. For instance, tasks that require focus or creative thinking are easier to do at home, while those requiring collaboration are better at the office, according to the O.C. Tanner Institute’s 2022 Global Culture Report.
Approaches include allowing working at home any time it fits the business model, setting guidelines of what work is best done in the office versus off-site, and putting a management system into place to ensure employees are working effectively and efficiently. Also, allow time for collaboration and social interactions in the office, and use tools for remote work to enable teams to check in and stay connected.
5. Be pro-employee
This goes beyond the basic aspects of providing benefits like health insurance and a 401(k) plan to incorporating it as part of the entire company culture. This aligns the business’s objectives with the professional goals of individual employees, so that they’ll be motivated to grow in their careers while helping the company also grow.
Pro-employee means protecting people’s well-being so that they are healthy and productive. Encourage them to contribute to the company’s goals, not just to a siloed aspect of their jobs.
By taking these approaches, you will instill trust among your employees, build a strong team and improve the company’s overall performance. You will attract new employees, and retain those already on staff with a positive work environment and successful company.