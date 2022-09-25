Direct air capture project coming to Wyoming next year
A direct air capture project called Project Bison is coming to Wyoming. It is described as a partnership between DAC system developer CarbonCapture Inc. and carbon dioxide sequestration operator Frontier Carbon Solutions.
The project aims to remove and store 6 million tons of atmospheric carbon dioxide annually by 2030, according to a Wyoming Business Council news release. WBC said Project Bison expected to begin operations using storage wells by late 2023. Regulatory approval may be needed, the announcement indicated.
“The operation will deploy CarbonCapture’s DAC modules and Frontier’s Class VI CO2 storage wells over multiple phases through 2030 in order to meet the rapidly growing demand from global companies and governments for high-quality engineered carbon removal,” stated a Sept. 8 news release from WBC.
“We are committed to advancing the carbon management industry in Wyoming,” said Gov. Mark Gordon in the emailed announcement. “We are an early leader in developing carbon capture possibilities and policy. The interest in locating a project of this scale here demonstrates Wyoming’s commitment to CO2 capture, use and storage projects as this industry develops.”
Wyoming’s deep saline aquifers “have the geological features ideal for Class VI wells” to store carbon, the announcement said. “CarbonCapture and Frontier Carbon Solutions are working closely with community stakeholders to ensure that Project Bison offers high-quality jobs and helps enable communities to withstand economic uncertainties with confidence.”
It was not clear where in Wyoming these operations will be, nor what sort of regulatory OKs are needed for the project. Officials did not comment on Sept. 16.
An online handout from WBC explains DAC technology: wyomingbusiness.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/DAC-OnePager-FINAL.pdf.
Wyoming Employment Symposium is Oct. 5 at UW
The 2022 Wyoming Employment Symposium will be held as a day-long event on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the University of Wyoming, it was announced in mid-September.
This is meant to bring “together nationally accredited speakers and state leaders in employment to share knowledge and expertise about new approaches and best practices when employing people with disabilities,” according to a web page associated with the event. It “will focus on information surrounding employee retention and inclusivity in the workplace.”
Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier is among the speakers.
To be a vendor at the Resource Expo, fill out the exhibitor form at wgcdd.wyo.gov/projects/employment. Return it to Aleyta Zimmerman, aleyta.zimmerman@wyo.gov, before Sept. 23.
The gathering is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is taking place at the UW Conference Center in Laramie, 2221 Grand Ave.
More information about the event is online from the Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. Go to wgcdd.wyo.gov/projects/employment.
Manufacturing Works starting new program
A business partnership in the state is starting a new program that it hopes will connect Wyoming manufacturers and suppliers.
Called Connex Wyoming, it is meant to “strengthen the local and domestic manufacturing supply chain,” according to a mid-September news release posted on the website of the University of Wyoming.
The Wyoming Manufacturing Extension Partnership, which is called Manufacturing Works, is launching this new initiative. Manufacturing Works is a part of UW’s Business Resource Network. Connex Wyoming is also supported by the Wyoming Business Council, the Wyoming Innovation Partnership and by the university itself.
This “is a free online manufacturer database and connectivity platform for Wyoming manufacturers to connect with one another, find local suppliers, discover new business opportunities and manage their supply chains,” the launch announcement stated. “The goal of the platform is to increase manufacturing growth among Wyoming manufacturers while helping smaller Wyoming suppliers better connect with large U.S. manufacturers that need their services.”
The release noted “disruptions to existing supply chains have resulted in shortages of materials and inputs to manufacturing processes, which are hampering productivity and profitability of Wyoming manufacturers.”
The Connex Marketplace technology was previously developed by i5 Services. Wyoming is the ninth state to roll out this platform, joining states including Kansas, Oklahoma and Utah. “In each state, the platform is managed by the state’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) to provide a coordinated approach to outreach and direction for users,” the release noted.
Sept. 29 is when the platform officially launches. The office of Gov. Mark Gordon will host a kickoff event that day at L&H Manufacturing in Sheridan, according to the news release.
Inflation in states, including Wyo., up more than nationally
Inflation isn’t just high in the nation as a whole, it’s also surging locally and in the western part of the country, recently released figures show.
When the federal government on Sept. 13 issued these statistics for the nation, it drew considerable attention, and analysts said it contributed to a decline in stock prices and to an increase in expectations the Federal Reserve may increase interest rates at a faster pace. At around the same time, comparable figures were released for geographic areas that are more specific to Wyoming.
The numbers show that in one multi-state area that includes the Cowboy State, inflation has been increasing recently at an even faster clip than nationally. This is according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and per a brief phone conversation and email exchange between Wyoming Business Report and a BLS representative.
As was widely reported, consumer prices across the country rose 8.3% in August from a year earlier, BLS says. In the agency’s Mountain region, a similar economic stat, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, rose by an even higher percentage.
The region’s CPI-U gained 9.6% in the 12 months ended in August 2022, BLS rep Julie Percival told WBR on Sept. 14. The region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, according to Percival, a regional economist for the Southwest/Mountain Plains Information Office.
There is another region that also includes Wyoming, although for this wide swath of land, inflation actually grew a little more slowly than throughout the U.S. In the West region, CPI-U increased 8.1%, BLS reported. That’s two-tenths of a percentage point less than for the country. There are 13 states in the West region, and they include Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Washington state and, of course, Wyoming.
BLS explained this inflation trend as reflecting the fact that food prices advanced 10.8%. And energy prices rose 20%, the government explained, “largely the result of an increase in the price of gasoline. The index for all items less food and energy rose 6.7 percent over the year.”
In recent months, gas prices have been declining. Experts expect this to eventually lead to lower inflation, or to be at least one less reason for prices consumers pay to be surging.
According to the AAA motorists service and association, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas across the country was $3.70 on Sept. 14. While that is about 14% more than the cost exactly a year ago, it’s also down by about a third from the record reached in June of just above $5. Gas costs a little more across Wyoming on average, at $3.80 per gallon, than it does nationally.
Black Hills Energy eyes natural gas ‘net zero’ by 2035
Southeast Wyoming’s local natural gas provider plans to emit, on a net basis, no greenhouse gas emissions from such operations by 2035, it was recently announced.
Black Hills Energy unveiled what it described as “an updated clean energy target to further reduce methane emissions associated with its natural gas utility system.” The company is also the primary electricity provider in this geographic area.
The new target of “Net Zero by 2035” doubles the business’ previous commitment of halving greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) intensity for mains and services by 2035, according to a mid-September news release. It “expands the scope of the goal to include all sources of methane emissions in the company’s distribution system.”
Meanwhile, “on the electric side of our business, we have already achieved over a one-third reduction in GHG intensity since 2005, reaching a nearly 10% reduction across our multi-state electric utility system since announcing our goal in 2020,” said Mark Stege, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of operations in Wyoming. His comments came in a written statement that was distributed via email.
Stege continued that “we have plans in place today, without reliance on future technologies, to achieve our corporate climate goals calling for a 40% reduction in GHG intensity from our electric utility operations by 2030 and 70% by 2040.”
There’s information online about the emissions targets for power and natural gas: blackhillsenergy.com/our-company/commitment-sustainability.
Laramie seeks grant for vertical farming company
The city of Laramie and local business organizations are applying for a $20 million grant to build a new research building for Plenty Unlimited.
Plenty has been heralded as an innovator in farming, and has Laramie business leaders hopeful about its potential. It uses vertical farming to grow produce in an indoor area about the size of a big-box store. If a grant for the company’s new facility is approved, the business could further expand, retaining 71 pre-existing local jobs and creating 125 more.
The goal of the company is to make it possible to grow food anywhere, as long as there is water, people and power available, co-founder and University of Wyoming graduate Nate Storey told a Laramie City Council meeting. He explained that indoor farming is the easy part of the job. The hard part is finding a way to do it as efficiently as possible.
The proposed research and development center would be located in the Cirrus Sky Technology Park, near 22nd Street and Asphalt Lane. “It’s a rapidly growing company in a globally important marketplace with how we are going to feed the world in a water, energy and space-efficient manner over the next generations,” said Brad Enzi, president of the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance.
The city applied for the building grant, and LCBA is offering to match with $500,000. LCBA would receive 75% of the net revenues of the building during a six-year leasing period and invest 80% of these back into economic development projects. The Wyoming Business Council would retain the remaining 25% of revenues.
Two staffers, including its director, departing Cheyenne Botanic Gardens
Some staff changes are in store for the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, it was announced in recent weeks.
Sept. 1 was the last day for two staffers, including the organization’s director, according to an email that day from Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. “Even with these very warm temperatures in Southeast Wyoming, we are looking toward fall. With the changing seasons, we are anticipating some changes at the gardens.”
The email went on to say that Director Tina Worthman “is moving on to enjoy family and farm life in Nebraska.” She was promoted in 2018 to the director post, after serving as an assistant director and then as interim director.
Horticulture Supervisor Nettie Hardy “is headed back to her native Alabama and exciting horticulture opportunities there.”
The announcement added that “we are grateful for their service to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens over these last several years and wish them well. Both will be missed by colleagues, volunteers, members, and visitors.”
Wyoming national forests receive federal money for improvements
The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service has projects in Wyoming that are being funded as part of $65 million in investments nationwide to help the agency improve water quality, roads, trails and fish habitat, it was announced via email in recent weeks.
The exact amount of money the national forests in Wyoming are getting was not included in a related online announcement. Further details couldn’t be learned by WBR.
Projects getting assistance include:
Bighorn National Forest for Cedar Creek and Driveway Trail bridge construction. “Reconstruction of two trail bridges above the high-water mark will improve stream functioning and protect the bridges and adjacent trails from erosion,” the Forest Service said. And for the Canyon Creek Road and channel, there will be reconstruction and relocation of some 600 feet of road, and a bridge will be built.
Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest for decommissioning five miles of North Savery Road, which, per the agency, “will restore fish and aquatic species habitat and improve water quality.” For the Middle Douglas Priority Watershed, the park will decommission five miles of previously closed roads and as many miles miles of unauthorized roads, “placing approximately 30 miles of road into long term storage, and relocating approximately 17 miles of motorized trail.” The Whiskey Creek-Little Snake Watershed also will see some roads converted for other purposes, taken out of use and similar actions.
Shoshone National Forest will see the reconstruction of roads and crossings, which the Forest Service expects “to improve water and aquatic habitat.”
JPMorgan Chase awards $10,000 to support Climb Wyoming
JPMorgan Chase has announced a $10,000 grant to Climb Wyoming, a nonprofit serving low-income single mothers to help discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement.
The contribution will support the nonprofit’s ongoing efforts to support single working mothers in the Cheyenne and Teton areas. This will back industry training, life and financial skills development, and mental health support to provide economic stability for their households.
“One of the biggest obstacles for single mothers is calming the toxic stress of poverty and finding stability for work readiness,” said Katie Hogarty, CEO of Climb Wyoming.
“By taking steps to increase the availability of support for low-income single mothers, we improve our communities by helping provide services to enable countless women and children to attain a better life,” said Claudius Duncan, Chase’s market director of banking for the region.
Transportation Commission awards almost $19.3M in contracts
The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $19.3 million in contracts for five Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Aug. 18 business meeting.
A bid of almost $1.7 million was awarded to Sheridan-based Advanced Electrical Contracting Inc. for a project that involves electrical work, sidewalk, curb and gutter and other work at various locations within Big Horn, Converse, Fremont, Hot Springs, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Niobrara, Platte, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Uinta, Washakie and Weston counties.
The commission awarded a $1.8 million bid to Utah-based Coldwater Group Inc. for a project involving structure replacement, grading, guardrail and other work at the Hams Fork River Bridge on Lincoln County Road 327 in Lincoln County.
The contracted completion date for the above two projects is Oct. 31, 2023.
The commission awarded a $7.1 million bid to Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. for a project that involves milling, paving, chip seal and other work on about 10 miles of US Highway 191 in Sublette County. The project has a contracted completion date of June 30, 2024.
Mills-based King Enterprises was awarded a $4.4 million bid for a project that involves fencing, grading and other work at various locations along Interstate 25 in Johnson County. The contracted completion date for the project is Nov. 30, 2024.
All of the above projects are funded primarily with federal dollars.
The only project awarded in August that is funded primarily with state dollars involves milling, paving, chip seal and other work on more than 7 miles of US Highway 89 in Lincoln County. The project was awarded to Idaho-based H-K Contractors, Inc. with a bid of almost $4.2 million, and the work has a contracted completion date of Aug. 31, 2023.
WYDOT projects are typically awarded to the lowest bidder. August’s meeting saw an average of about 2.7 bids per project.
Milestones
Kelly Morgan was hired by the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative as WBCI’s first executive director. “Morgan comes to the WBCI with years of diagnostic imaging, instruction, program management and Wyoming-based community nonprofit experience,” said the group’s announcement on Sept. 12. It said the volunteer-led initiative itself is in its seventh year and the organization’s board made the new hire “with the primary goal of increasing the organization’s statewide presence.” Morgan most recently was development manager for the Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, a WBCI representative told WBR on Sept. 16.
Monique Meese has resigned from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office, according to an out-of-office auto-reply email. Her last day was Aug. 19, according to the email. She told Cowboy State Daily she has accepted a job as deputy county attorney in Laramie County. WBR was unable to reach Meese and her current and former employer.
Cheyenne OBGYN has added Dr. Natalie Howard to its practice. “Her specialties are high-risk obstetrics, robotic gynecologic surgery and menopause medicine,” said a Sept. 6 email announcing the hiring of the obstetrician-gynecologist. The medical practice also recently announced the addition of Dr. Christopher Niehues.
Sayer Hendrickson is the youngest apprentice in CyberWyoming’s cybersecurity technician apprenticeship, and is also the first to graduate from the program. Sayer is a Casper native who began the program in January 2020 at 19 years old, and currently works for CMIT Solutions, according to a Sept. 12 news release from CyberWyoming. “Registered apprenticeship isn’t just for plumbing, welding, and electrical anymore. In our digitally connected age, it must include technical professions and cybersecurity,” said Laura Baker, co-founder of CyberWyoming.
Steven Leafgreen has joined the board of directors of the Laramie County Library System. Leafgreen’s first term on the board will last until June 30, 2024. Board members for the library system are appointed by the county commissioners, who are required by Wyoming state statutes to provide library services to their constituents. Leafgreen is the CEO of Western Vista Federal Credit Union, and has served in key roles for several different community organizations, including the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.
Esther O. Gonzales has been picked by My Front Door in the post of the newly created director of development. Previously, Gonzales spent three years working with the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce as its business development and relations specialist. My Front Door tries to end poverty through homeownership.
Sodienye “Tet” Tetenta has been named the 2022 state physician of the year, the Wyoming Medical Society announced Sept. 6. Tetenta has been the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s lead pulmonologist and critical care physician for nearly 14 years, “guiding them through the pandemic, and establishing protocols that saved lives and preserved staff,” the emailed announcement said.
Robert R. Rose III was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association, during WTLA’s annual convention in June. The Cheyenne attorney has worked in private practice, as a public defender and as a county attorney. He has taught criminal law and procedure as an adjunct instructor at Laramie County Community College and was also the director of the Western Trial Advocacy Institute at the University of Wyoming College of Law. The award is the highest honor given by WTLA and has been given only 19 times in the organization’s 52-year history.
Lindsay Patterson, the surface water quality standards coordinator at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, was recently recognized by the Association of Clean Water Administrators. Patterson was selected for the ACWA Emerging Leader Award for 2022, which is given to members who have demonstrated notable leadership or contributions to the work of an ACWA committee, task force and/or work group, and show potential for future leadership in the association.