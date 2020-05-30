Tabletop exercises, emergency operation centers, drills and training. Plus more training.
Emergency preparedness means being safe before, during and after an emergency or national disaster, and, in Wyoming, many counties have their own county Emergency Management Team poised to manage community impacts from events as different as a wildfire to a global pandemic.
Yet despite year-round training, it’s challenging to plan for an emergency when you don’t know what it will look like. In planning, officials are always fighting the last war because it is impossible to envision the next one, Park County Nursing Manager Bill Crampton said. In his county, relationships with the local fire districts, national park staff, emergency responders and the sheriff’s office have been crucial in the past few weeks in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Crampton said.
“We have experience at managing fires, things like that. But this illness … even though illness is one of the things in public health that we have trained and trained for – you have this event come up, and we just don’t have any experience,” he said.
Casper-Natrona County Health Department Community Prevention Program Manager Hailey Bloom said her team’s goal is to be as prepared as possible for any type of public health emergency that may arise.
“When we are not in the midst of a public health emergency, our program maintains surveillance of the community, county, state, national and global issues. This helps to prepare us for anything that we may see or need to respond to within our own community,” Bloom said.
Often those emergencies or threats do not reach Wyoming at a local level, but her team tries to ensure it’s prepared for them should they come.
“We prepare for many emergencies and disasters. This preparation is a full-time, year-round job as so much changes so quickly,” Bloom said.
In large part, the program spends time building, maintaining or creating partnerships with local agencies and securing potential resources should they be necessary in an emergency. They also review and revise plans for response, maintain a stock of supplies, receive additional training, training others, practice thorough drills, educate the community and more.
In March, the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security activated the state’s incident response system to make sure that from county to county, all officials had access to information necessary to respond to the global pandemic. The same was happening on a federal level, according to Morning Consult, a global survey and research data company. By the end of April, FEMA had listed more than 166 disaster declarations, compared with 101 in all of 2019, with the majority of them related to COVID-19 at the state or territory level.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention activated its Emergency Operations Center on Jan. 20 in order to support public health partners across the country.
“Yearly, our whole public health office uses emergency response format and set up during routine operations for practice,” Bloom said. “Often, this is accomplished through a series of 10-plus seasonal flu shot clinics that we operate in the county each fall. This gives us the opportunity to review, practice and further fine tune skills and plans under a non-emergency setting.”
Bloom said that relationships her team forms with other agencies are crucial for staffing, securing additional supplies and having an effective county-wide response.
“We were actually scheduled to do a pandemic flu situation drill this fall, where we would have briefly practiced this exact response on a large scale,” she said. “As you can imagine, this has now been postponed, but is a great example of how we prepare when we don’t have an active emergency.”
Crampton said that for the next few years, emergency response teams will likely have little trouble getting people interested in planning for the next emergency. But he said that at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, things were slow to take off.
“This is not a dig, but, it is what it is – going forward, I think our elected officials need to understand and be willing to participate more in preparing for things,” Crampton said. “We had to do a lot of education up front to get people to understand why we opened an Emergency Operations Center (EOC), and why the emergency manager and myself were the incident commanders.
“Trying to convince people to hold tabletops or to arrange exercises on a full scale, which is expensive, takes up a lot of time. How do you convince people that those are necessary?” Crampton said.
Bloom said the COVID-19 situation shows how preparation without emergency is crucial when an emergency does arise.
“Our emergency preparedness program is required to have and maintain a pandemic flu plan, along with many other plans for different emergencies,” she said. “This plan outlines phases, what happens in each phase and really serves as a guide in an emergency.”
In general, these plans are very vague in terms of specifics of disease because those can change, but instead are specific on steps and guidance for the type of response that will be necessary.
“We were able to pick our current pandemic flu plan off the shelf, and since it has been maintained and reviewed, use it as our guide when we began to respond within our county,” Bloom said.
But going forward, without another major event like the coronavirus to push for preparedness, people can forget the need for planning exercises. Another uphill battle when it comes to prevention, he said, is that when it is done correctly, it’s as if you did nothing at all.
“We can’t prove one way or another whether our actions made a difference. There have been a lot of negative impacts (of shutting down),” Crampton said. “One of the things that we insisted on as managers was to try to keep businesses going as much as possible, because all this affects people.”