The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how communities receive and access health care worldwide.
Meanwhile, rising health care costs have continued into 2022. On average, health care costs rose 7% in 2021 and 6.5% in 2022, according to the Statista provider of such data.
And while Wyoming is behind on some national trends, this is one trend that it seems to be keeping up with. On the personal finance website WalletHub on Aug. 1, Wyoming was ranked 38th out of 50 for worst states for health care, seven spots lower than last year.
A lack of physicians in Wyoming was one of the critical factors in the lower ranking. With the recent announcement that three more of Wyoming’s 37 hospitals will no longer offer obstetric care, Wyomingites may wonder if quality rural health care is a thing of the past. The size of these hospitals, which are in both urban and rural areas, ranges from 10 to 212 beds.
According to Melanie Cielinski, the administrator at Glenrock Health Center, it’s doing everything it can to serve patients. Thanks to funding from the federal Department of Health and Human Services, the Health Center has been able to keep costs low for patients, and it’s busier than pre-COVID-19.
“We are a certified rural health clinic,” Cielinski noted, so it gets “better funding from Medicare. We have to follow all the regulations.” It’s “worth it to be able to keep our costs low,” she added.
The biggest challenge now for Glenrock is letting locals to know of its services. It has been a struggle to communicate that there’s an on-site pharmacy, lab and X-rays available. Cielinski hopes that continuing to let locals know that the GHC is ready to serve them will result in treating more patients and lead to a healthier community overall.
The organization recently began giving welcome bags to everyone who turns on water services in Glenrock, which helps new community members learn about the Health Center. Offering no-cost sports physicals at the local schools is another way that GHC serves and connects with rural patients.
A lack of doctors in Wyoming means the number of specialists is low. Some Wyomingites travel out of state to receive care. Among them are cancer patients and children with complex medical illnesses. What was already a financially stressful situation can become an even bigger problem with the added cost of traveling out of state, food costs, hotel expenses and missing work.
Katie Caldwell-Burchett is the CEO of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation, which is based in Casper. In 2019, it saw a need to offer support for Wyoming families with children who have been diagnosed with a complex illnesses. It opened a pediatric specialty outreach clinic that year, and works with Children’s Hospital of Colorado and Banner Wyoming Medical Center.
As of October 2022, the foundation will have specialists in cardiology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, endocrinology and neurology. They will, in turn, see patients.
The result could be thousands of dollars of savings for each patient, and each member of their family who seeks medical care from the organization.
“It has made a huge difference. The families are so relieved. You’re seeing that same amazing specialist that’s one of the top in the nation,” Caldwell-Burchett said. “Rather than having to take two days off of work and take on all of that expense, it’s instead a 30-minute to an hour-long visit right here in Casper.”
Wyoming has also seen a recent increase in direct primary care practitioners, and the number of certified midwives in Wyoming has grown from 20 in February 2020 to 27 just this past May.
All this could be some good news for Wyomingites who need health care and do not want to travel out of state for it.