Gillette is a boom-and-bust energy town that’s currently on the upswing as energy prices have soared in 2022 and coal has come back into vogue – to an extent. That has helped at least one small business thrive in 2022 while many are saying that the wind is about to stop blowing U.S. economic sails.
Calls for austerity haven’t stopped Ashley Collins and her husband, James, from doing their thing and growing their business. Since 2000, the couple has run Primetime Paintball and Skateboards. They had always conscientiously chosen not to carry bikes to not step on the toes of another local business that had been knocking around Gillette even longer: the simply named Bicycle Shop. The shop had run for 34 years.
The couple developed a relationship with the owners of the bike shop over the years, each referring customers to the other time and again. So when the owners decided to sell the shop to chase an opportunity to become a traveling bike mechanic, the Collinses were among the first to hear about it.
“We jumped on the opportunity,” she said.
The opportunity, she said, has roughly doubled their client base and their revenue as they work toward merging the two companies. The newly combined entity, she said, will likely become something that includes their original business’s name: Primetime.
“We’re having a lot of fun this year,” she said.
Part of that fun stems back to the early summer season – already a top sales period for outdoor stores – when Yellowstone National Park suddenly kicked out everyone to deal with flooding. The park has since reopened.
Those floods that eroded entire road surfaces away and caused huge issues in gateway communities became a boon for some of Wyoming’s lesser-known communities.
“I feel we had a lot more tourist traffic this year than we’ve ever had before,” Collins said. “Especially with Yellowstone being shut down for part of the year, people were finding different spots to go to than they ever have before.”
Collins also acknowledged the Wyoming Office of Tourism for routing some would-be Yellowstone visitors to other parts of the state for once.
All the new traffic, coupled with a new business coming under their umbrella, has made it hard for Collins to be sure if overall business is up or down. “I feel like we’re up,” she said. “We definitely feel crazy busy.”
Beyond the tourism spike and the additional customers, she also credited an energy sector on the rebound.
“I guess for us it is a combination of not only coal, but oil and gas, as well,” Collins said. “Our businesses are definitely influenced by those industries, and they seem to be a little healthier lately.”
That means more disposable income, more job security and fewer people saving for a rainy day, instead of blowing healthy energy-sector paychecks on new outdoor toys, clothing and gear.
“We had trouble keeping paddleboards in stock this summer,” Collins said. “We’re really fortunate in that regard, but also a little overwhelmed.”
Another source of additional business has been cross-pollination between Primetime and the Bicycle Shop, Collins said.
“A lot of customers of the Bicycle Shop had barely heard of Primetime Paintball and Skateboards,” Collins said. And having access to a new customer base has allowed her to introduce a lot of people to paintball.
“I hope to keep it growing, not only for personal parties and teambuilding, but also getting teams together and hosting out-of-town tournaments,” she said. “We’re also a service-based business that helps to keep people busy in a small rural town where there’s not a lot of things for people to do.”
This spring, she said the local recreation center hosted a paintball camp for kids whose parents were busy working. “Those kids ate the paintball up,” she said.
She acknowledged being part of the outdoor industry was a catalyst of the success.
“It helps that we’re an outdoor-based business,” Collins said. “It’s a huge part of life in Wyoming.”