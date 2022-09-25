Wyoming Business Report
In early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic took much of the world by surprise. Now, researchers at the University of Wyoming said it’s imperative policymakers have solid data about human response to risk, to guide them toward best practices and acceptable responses to unexpected events.
“Novel risks take people by surprise,” said David Finnoff, Wyoming excellence chair in economics and McMurry fellow in the UW Department of Economics. “People usually take a ‘safety first’ view of such risks, because we do not know how bad things can get. Determining how deadly a disease really is becomes vital for policymakers to make better decisions, and to know when deciding what to do in response.”
Finnoff, along with other researchers at UW and seven other universities, has been selected by the National Science Foundation to lay the groundwork for models that more accurately predict the spread of infectious diseases. The $1 million project comes as the pandemic revealed current epidemiological models do not adequately account for the human behavioral, social and economic factors that are key to understanding and mitigating a rapidly changing public health crisis.
“Our economic team’s current work digs deeper into the blending of economics and natural sciences to gain a better understanding of the behavioral underpinnings on how people react to unfamiliar risks like those posed by pandemics, epidemics and public health policies that might be rolled out,” Finnoff said in an email to the Wyoming Business Report.
Finnoff is the principal investigator leading the interdisciplinary UW research team. Other universities participating in the overall $7.5 million program are Columbia University, the University of Kansas and Virginia Tech University.
The potential risk of an epidemic may be new to the average citizen, and nature affects people and people affect nature, Finnoff said. “We need to understand this feedback better for novel risks like pandemics,” he explained: People should care about precise scientific modeling because it gives everyone a better understanding of what works to reduce risk, and what is unnecessary or too costly.
The economic team’s work will focus on developing models that capture real-world reactions to risk. Advanced mathematical models are predictive tools in epidemiology, and are widely used in health care. The pandemic showed that human behavior, like acceptance of vaccines and masking, affects disease spread. Those variables must be taken into account more fully, researchers say.
“This allows us to model why some public policies work and others fail,” he said. “We can test their efficacy under a variety of natural and human conditions.”
Math
The resiliency and health of communities can be strengthened by leveraging the fundamental power of math to better understand behavioral and social dynamics, according to NSF Assistant Director for Mathematical and Physical Sciences Sean Jones.
“These new projects are bringing together researchers in a multitude of fields, from mathematical biology to social psychology, to unlock the insights,” he said.
The UW team will explore feedback between human behaviors and infectious disease outcomes by exploring data from the U.S., Norway and Sweden. Real-world data will be supplemented by data collected through surveys and behavioral lab experiments.
The UW Department of Economics has long worked on integrating economics with the natural sciences. “We have considered problems such as climate change, biodiversity loss, human health risks, land conservation, pandemics and water resource management,” Finnoff said.
Finnoff, along with other researchers from the university’s departments of Economics, Mathematics and Psychology, were among the first researchers to point out in 2020 that vaccine hesitancy would make it unlikely for vaccines to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.
Finnoff said human behavioral responses are useful to those designing public policies in the face of pandemic risks.