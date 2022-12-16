As the World Cup holds a game to decide third place — who cares? — and a tidal wave of unnecessary bowl games gets cranked up — really, who cares? — we're reminded that sports, as great as it can be, has a few things we could definitely do without.

Modern pentathlon, anyone?

Paul Newberry is the national sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at pnewberry@ap.org or at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963.

