“I have been in Sweetwater County since about 1994. I came here with United Parcel Service (UPS). I was in management,” he explained. “I was with UPS until 2008.”
From there, Jones got into the oil and gas industry.
“I worked for Elmore and Elmore Wireline and Elmore and Elmore Swabbing, servicing natural gas and oil wells,” he said.
He said that he has thought about pursuing a spot on the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners “for quite a few years.”
“I’ve had lots of people approach me about running,” he said. “So, the time just seemed right.”
Over the years, Jones has had numerous years of experience serving in the community.
“I’ve always been pretty heavily involved in the community in a variety of different ways,” Jones said. “I was on the planning and zoning commission for the city of Rock Springs. I’ve been on the board of trustees for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for over seven years.”
When it comes to what he would like to see get accomplished while in office, Jones said, “I think that there is going to be a lot of things that the future brings us with the expansions coming, like the Trona mines and various industries that are coming here.
“We just have to be prepared for the future. We have to prepare for the future.”
He added, “That’s a broad umbrella but there will be many items underneath it. That’s probably one of the biggest things facing us.”
Jones’ wife, Sen. Stacy Jones, represents Senate District 13.
“Stacy and I have been married for 26 years. She has been a realtor and broker here in Sweetwater County for about 25 years,” he said. “We have two kids: Logan is 21 and Lauren is 20.
