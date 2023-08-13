“I have been in Sweetwater County since about 1994. I came here with United Parcel Service (UPS). I was in management,” he explained. “I was with UPS until 2008.”

From there, Jones got into the oil and gas industry.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus