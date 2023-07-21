A house on East Cheyenne Drive has a tree uprooted in its front yard, leaning toward the house after a strong storm the afternoon of Thursday, July 20, 2023. Other streets in the area were littered with broken branches. A large tree on the University of Wyoming Jacoby Golf Course also was downed.
The front yard of David and Bettie Tymkovich, is filled with branches after large limbs came down during a strong storm the afternoon of Thursday, July 20, 2023. “The wind was just incredible,” David Tymkovich said. “When you looked out it was pure white from the rain coming down so hard — pea-sized hail.” He added he heard “two big thumps when the trees bounced against the house.” His neighbor, Lisa Augustin, said the limbs fell between the properties.
Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang
