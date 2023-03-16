Buffalo Bill State Park west of Cody is getting a management planning makeover.

The park, which encircles an 8,000-acre reservoir of the same name is dotted with campgrounds and boat ramps. A visitor center perches atop a concrete dam that has impounded the Shoshone River for more than a century. The park tallied 142,276 visits in 2022, 13% above its five-year average.

