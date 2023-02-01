No team wants to face the prospect of being without its best player for any stretch of time. But that is the exact situation the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team finds itself in.
Super-senior guard Quinn Weidemann has been the backbone of the team throughout the course of her career in Laramie, and this season has been no exception.
However, after suffering an injury against Utah State in Logan last week, the Cowgirls could be facing some time without their star.
During his weekly news conference Tuesday, UW associate coach Ryan Larsen called Weidemann day-to-day with a head injury.
“We are waiting on continuous updates from the athletic training staff,” Larsen said. “I would love to be the first to know about any new updates.”
The ambiguity of Weidemann’s status is a cause for concern because of both what she is dealing with and the “day-to-day” status. Day-to-day can mean anything from two to three days to missing multiple weeks. Also, due to the nature of head injuries, it is very difficult to come up with an exact time of when she will be able to return to the lineup.
Assuming the Cowgirls will be without Weidemann for the next few games, her loss will be a major impact. Not only does Weidemann lead the team in scoring (11.9 points per game), she is also the team’s best perimeter defender and often draws the tough task of guarding other teams’ best scorers. She also is the Cowgirls’ best perimeter shooter, averaging 41% from beyond the arc.
When a team is missing a star player, others need to step up and help fill those roles. For the last game-and-a-half, the Cowgirls have gotten such contributions.
Malene Pedersen and Emily Mellema have played well over that stretch to help solidify the front court. Tess Barnes, who stepped into Weidemann’s spot at Boise State, helped provide some big shots for the Cowgirls in their win over the Broncos.
But the person who has stepped their game up the most has been fellow super-senior guard Tommi Olson.
“Everybody knows how tight Tommi and Quinn are,” Larsen said. “She always plays hard, but she had a different bounce to her step. She had the mentality of, ‘I am not going down this way. I am going to guide my team to a victory with Quinn out.’”
While the Cowgirls have performed well in Weidemann’s absence, getting her healthy is the top priority.
The Cowgirls have a tough stretch coming up, starting with a potential trap game tonight. San Jose State, despite its record (3-18 overall, 1-9 conference), played the Cowgirls incredibly tough when the teams met in January.
“That was a battle,” Larsen said. “If Emily Mellema doesn’t make 10 straight free throws down the stretch, that (could have been) a completely different game.
“We’ve got a lot to fix to prepare for San Jose. They turned us over everywhere. We have to know where they are coming from, and they brought a lot of heat on us. I’m sure they are excited to come here.”
With UW having its big rivalry showdown on Saturday with Colorado State, and the implications that game holds, it could be very easy for the Cowgirls to overlook the Spartans and find themselves in a fight they weren’t ready for.
“We are coming down to the time of year now where every game is so important,” Larsen said. “It is about getting a win and, more importantly, playing well in front of the home crowd and getting that dominance in the (Arena-Auditorium) again.”
There is still a chance that Weidemann could be available for either tonight’s game or the Border War on Saturday in Fort Collins. However, Larsen didn’t say whether his star guard would be able to go in either. For now, the Cowgirls will have to forge ahead with the potential of her not being in the lineup.
