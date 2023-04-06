Coming into college, Treyton Welch had never lined up in a three-point stance.
Welch was a finalist for Minnesota’s Mr. Football award as a high school senior in 2018. As Buffalo High’s top wide receiver, Welch led the state with 1,032 receiving yards on 60 receptions to go along with 13 touchdowns.
Ranked as the No. 10 recruit in his class from Minnesota by 247sports.com, Welch was excited to make the leap to playing wide receiver at the college level. He committed to the University of Wyoming as a senior, choosing the Cowboys over Brown University and North Dakota State.
Welch’s 6-foot-3, 240-pound frame led UW’s coaching staff to moving him a few feet closer to the offensive line. As a true freshman in 2019, Welch made the transition from wide receiver to tight end to utilize his size and athleticism in the run game.
“At first, I was kind of like, ‘No thanks, I don’t want to play tight end. I want to be a receiver,’” Welch said. “I was a quarterback my freshman year of high school, but I wanted to help the team as much as I could, so I became a receiver.
“That next step for me to help the team out was when I came here and became a tight end. It’s been a journey changing positions, but the coaches made it an easy one.”
Welch has been a staple in the Cowboys’ tight end room since arriving on campus four years ago. Going into year five in Laramie, Welch is coming off his strongest season at UW.
Welch was second on the team in receiving yards with 308 last year for the Cowboys. He hauled in 22 catches, including a team-high five touchdown receptions.
His biggest game of the season was UW’s last, a 30-27 overtime loss to Ohio in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl in Tucson. Welch reeled in five catches for 91 yards and a score to finish out his senior season.
With an extra year of eligibility because of the condensed COVID-19 season in 2020, Welch returns with high aspirations for himself and the rest of UW’s tight end room. With the Cowboys’ pro-style offensive scheme, Welch understands how important his position is to both the passing and running game.
“We call ourselves the hybrids,” Welch said. “We take pride in that, for sure. Being able to be in the trenches a little bit, but also be split out and be a receiver out wide, I think it’s really been a blessing to be able to have that opportunity.
“It’s kind of known that when I came in, I was a receiver. I had never gotten down in a three-point stance before. I got here, and coach (Shannon) Moore and coach (Craig) Bohl just worked with me, and we took those strides in the run game for sure. It’s exciting to be able to see improvement in both areas.”
To go along with his offensive production in the passing game, Welch was a big part in UW’s No. 44-ranked rushing attack with an average of 181.4 yards per game. With Welch helping seal the edge of the line of scrimmage, the Cowboys averaged 4.92 yards per carry and scored 16 touchdowns on the ground.
UW’s tight end room lost Parker Christensen and Jackson Marcotte this offseason after the pair both stepped away from the team to pursue opportunities outside of football. Aside from Welch, the Cowboys will return John Michael Gyllenborg, Colin O’Brien, Isaac Schoenfeld and Nick Miles from last year’s team.
O’Brien caught four passes for 83 yards last season, two of which came in UW’s regular-season finale against Fresno State in November. In the same game, Gyllenborg hauled in three catches for 21 yards.
Working alongside the tight ends, UW will also return fullbacks Caleb Driskell and Kimball Madsen. Cooper Mailand, who’s listed as both a tight end and a fullback, will join the team as a preferred walk-on in this year’s recruiting class.
“We’re really going to miss Parker and Jackson, obviously,” Welch said. “They did a lot for not only our program, but our team and position group, as well. But I think we’ve also taken another step, and we have a really solid crew coming into this next year with Colin, (Gyllenborg), Driskell and Nick and all these other guys. We have a lot of talent that we just have to keep working on, myself included.”
The biggest boost for Welch so far this spring has been seeing so many familiar faces return to the team. One of those returners is starting quarterback Andrew Peasley, who built up a repertoire with Welch during his first season in Laramie last fall.
“It’s been a blessing to get to know him,” Welch said. “It was exciting to have him come in last year and to come back this year with me coming back, too.
“We’ve had chemistry, and now we can continue to build chemistry. He just got married, and that’s fun to see, too, that there’s life outside of football. We enjoy that. It’s been fun to be able to build a relationship with him and a lot of other offensive and defensive guys. We’re a close-knit group.”
The Cowboys are coming off a 7-6 season that ended with an untimely three-game losing streak. Going into his final season at UW, Welch wants to end his college career contending for UW’s first Mountain West title game appearance since 2016.
“We were close last year to 10 wins, but close is never good enough,” Welch said. “It’s frustrating to go through that, but it was a good group of guys to go through it with.
“This year, we’re really going to focus on all 11 players doing all their jobs. That starts with me going out there every single day and focusing on what I can do to help the team.”
While all 15 of UW’s spring practices are closed, the Cowboys’ annual spring game will be open and free to attend. The spring game will be at 2 p.m. April 29 at War Memorial Stadium.