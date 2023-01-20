BKN Wembanyama's Spotlight

France's Victor Wembanyama speaks to a reporter prior to the NBA game between Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Accor Arena in Paris.

 Associated Press

PARIS — It was a maze of people, all crammed into about a three-foot-wide space separating the courtside seats at Accor Arena in Paris from the playing floor. Everyone wanted pretty much the same thing, a look at a French teenager who is the talk of the basketball world. They held up their phones for pictures as he walked down the sideline, outstretched their hands for greetings, most of them talking or shouting at once.

Victor Wembanyama seemed unfazed.

