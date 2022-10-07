On Basketball Wembanyama

Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92's Victor Wembanyama plays against the NBA G League Ignite during an game on Tuesday in Henderson, Nev. 

 John Locher/AP

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Victor Wembanyama blocked a shot Thursday afternoon, ran to the other end of the court, went airborne from just inside the foul line, corralled an alley-oop pass with one hand and slammed home a dunk.

The entire sequence lasted eight seconds.

AP Sports Writer Janie McCauley in San Francisco contributed.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus