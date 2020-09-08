Name: Wendy Soto
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: Executive Director, Wyoming Commission on Judicial Conduct & Ethics
Education: Charter graduate of the LCCC paralegal program, graduating in 1990.
General studies associates from LCCC in 2004.
Bachelor's degree in social science from the University of Wyoming in 2005.
Master's of Public Administration from the University of Wyoming in 2012.
Experience: Four years on the Board of Trustees of Laramie Count Community College, currently serving as Vice-Chair.
Former adjunct faculty member.
Over 20 years government service.
What motivated you to run for this position?
My motivation to run for re-election to the LCCC Board of Trustees is to continue the work of the college. My reasons for wanting to serve on the Board are the same as when I originally ran. I have a desire to serve LCCC. The college, its staff and faculty helped me change my life. I was a single mother on state assistance when I first attended classes at LCCC. Because of the education and support I received, I earned a degree and the self-confidence to believe my life, and my children’s lives could be different. LCCC has given me a great deal. I’d like to continue to use my knowledge and experience as a former student, former adjunct faculty member, and a public administrator, to give back to LCCC. After serving four years, gaining knowledge and experience in a first term, my commitment to the college has only deepened.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Covid 19 ~ We find ourselves in the midst of a pandemic which has the potential to threaten the health of students, staff and faculty. Of course, our immediate concern is keeping students and personnel safe while maintaining an educational environment that serves our students. In the face of the pandemic, a great deal of work has been done at LCCC to first move classes to a virtual environment for the safety of students and personnel. Next a comprehensive plan was developed to a return to business, that considered every possible scenario. The college community has been well prepared for the fall semester in the pandemic and is well prepared to be flexible in the face of the changing environment.
Budget ~ As we are all aware, Wyoming is dealing with a budget crisis. The Governor has asked state agencies, for a 10% budget reduction, with the possibility of more reductions on the horizon. LCCC is preparing for the reductions and the Board will need to make some difficult decision about these reduction in the immediate future and most likely beyond the present crisis.
Pathways, the Bachelors of Applied Science, etc., continuing LCCC’s mission, to transform students lives through the power of inspired learning, while dealing with the first two issues. LCCC is in the first semester of transition to a Guided Pathways program, a multi-year comprehensive review and restructuring of the programs at LCCC, which focuses on the success of students. Two Bachelors of Applied Science have been approved at LCCC and the first cohorts began classes this fall. These programs will help students with A.A.S. degrees, who have a desire to advance in their chosen careers. There are so many other great things happening at the college.
The LCCC Board of Trustees, administration, faculty and staff will need to be thoughtful and creative to maintain its mission in the face of the pandemic and the necessary budget reductions.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I come to the Board of Trustees as one of the LCCC students whose life was transformed through the power of inspired learning. LCCC was the beginning of an educational path that led me to a successful career and a fulfilling life of public service. In addition to being a student at LCCC, I served many years as an adjunct faculty member, teaching in the Paralegal program. I also have many years of experience in administering state programs, managing budgets, and budget reductions. My experience is diverse and my commitment to the college is deep.