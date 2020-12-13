From what I’ve been told, relations between the Rawlins Times and Carbon County Commissioners has been strained the past year; perhaps longer than that. I’ve been told that the prior editor, not the interim editor until I arrived, stepped on people’s toes, and none too politely at that.
How true that may be, I don’t know, and frankly, I don’t care, at least not in the sense one might expect. The saying goes, “The past is the past, and you can’t unring a bell.”
There’s also another expression: “The past is prologue to the future” — and that is where I do care. It may be an adage, but it’s not always necessarily correct. This is why I prefer this one instead: “He who does not learn from history is doomed to repeat it.” I don’t intend doing that, but neither am I going to grovel in the process. SPOILER ALERT: I’m coming out swinging.
I don’t intend on doing that. This doesn’t mean the Rawlins Times is going to step away or sidestep covering events and reporting on these, even if toes get stepped on and feathers get ruffled because what is recorded is accurate, thus displeasing some people. We are a newspaper, not an advertising/public relations firm.
Why all this?
As reported on our front page, the Saratoga Sun was awarded for a second consecutive year the contract to print all Carbon County public notices; in years past these were rotated between the Rawlins Times and the Sun.
(At least that is my understanding. If I am in error, please correct me. After all, I am a recent arrival to Wyoming, from Florida. I took over the Laramie Boomerang in October, and the Rawlins Times in December.)
According to the article, there were several reasons why the decision was made to retain the Sun. One of those reasons cited was that there was always someone from the Sun present covering the meetings. To rebut that, while our correspondent wasn’t physically present, he was there via Zoom or telecast. To be punished because we chose to be responsible and follow safety rules re: COVID-19, that stretches incredulity.
Another reason cited was the “concern” about staffing issues at the Rawlins Times. Since taking over as managing editor, I have heard complaints about how the paper isn’t what it used to be, that there aren’t anymore staff writers.
Well, that’s true. In fact, most community newspapers, as well as legacy (read: big city) newspapers aren’t staffed as once was, for economic reasons, much of it due to the internet. One newsroom I used to lead had five reporters. It’s down to one, plus the managing editor. Prior to my two-year retirement, the newspaper I was with released all its reporters; I stayed on as a freelancer.
Rawlins is no exception. Nor is Laramie, which at one time boasted anywhere from 12-15 full-time reporters. This is the current lay of the land. This is the future arrived.
But for one commissioner to slur the capabilities of those who have been reporting upon Rawlins for a number of years — and without major complaint — under the pretext of being worried? Balderdash.
Another reason we are disappointed with the Carbon County commissioners decision is that we consider it to have been done in darkness. From my understanding, in year’s past, the decision was made at year’s end, closer to New Year’s, or into the new year, rather than the beginning of December.
Why do I use the word darkness? The upper management (that includes me and the general manager, Gary Loftus) was never directly notified that this item was on the agenda. In fact, we never even received an email or any kind of contact containing the agenda at all and that this item was on it.
It isn’t as though we couldn’t be reached. The contact information in the newspaper appears in every issue. Had we been informed and in a timely manner, I guarantee you, both myself and the general manager would have been present.
But what’s done is done, and while this editorial may still put some commissioners’ teeth on edge, so be it. If relations between the Rawlins Times and the commissioners are to be repaired, the first thing that has to be done is to clear the air. To wit, If you place a bandage over a wound before cleaning the wound, it will continue to fester. Sometimes it is painful during the cleaning process, but it’s necessary.