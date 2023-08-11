Wes King never pictured lining up against Texas Tech while he was being recruited by the University of Wyoming.
King, a 6-foot-5 offensive lineman out of Appleton, Wisconsin, may soon face the challenge of blocking against the Red Raiders. In fact, King could be starting his first college game against the No. 24-ranked team in the country next month.
King is the projected starter at left guard for the Cowboys. He redshirted his first season on campus last fall, and has never taken a college snap.
That will likely change on Sept. 2.
“You have no idea,” King said about his excitement for week one. “I imagine the nerves are going to be bad, but it’ll be worth it. It’ll be a good time.”
King, who was also recruited by Central Michigan and North Dakota State, was rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports coming out of high school. He was a first team all-state defensive lineman as a senior, helping his team to a 10-3 record and a state semifinal appearance, according to UW.
Now, two weeks into his second fall camp at UW, King has noticed a big difference between this year and last year in terms of preparing for the upcoming season.
“Last year was more about learning how the offense worked and learning how to be a better player,” King said. “This year, I’m also trying to be a better player, but it’s more about now I have something to look forward to, and that’s to play Texas Tech.”
King has been preparing for his first start since arriving on UW’s campus last summer. He’s had to go up against one of the best defensive lines in the Mountain West in practice every day, including preseason All-MW defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole.
“Bert kicked my butt for nine months,” King said. “I finally started learning. He’s a great guy. He’s a great guy to go against and make me better. … He would give me feedback. He’d kill me, then he’d pat me on the back and walk away.”
King has also had help from other offensive linemen, most notably veteran tackle Frank Crum and center Nofoafia Tulafono. The pair are UW’s only returning regular starters on the offensive line, and King will be sandwiched right between them at left guard.
“They’ve been helpful in the aspect of making sure I know everything that’s going on,” King said. “They’ve also been really hard on us. They make sure that we’re doing our job. They’re not just going to let us slide by.
“... Frank makes me feel so small. I imagine he does that to a lot of people.”
Crum is going into his sixth and final season with the Cowboys this fall. While he’s helped King get better in practice, King also expects Crum and Tulafono to help calm his nerves when it comes time to line up against the Red Raiders.
“It’ll be helpful to lean on some of these older guys like Frank and Fia,” King said. “I can look at them, and they’re calm. They’re not freaking out in their stance. It’ll help me be calm.”
King’s spot in the starting lineup isn’t locked up, by any means. Craig Bohl, who’s going into his 10th season as UW’s head coach, has seen Luke Sandy emerge as a possible starter through the first two weeks of fall camp.
“(Sandy’s) a guy from Colorado that has not played a lot, but he is pressing himself into, ‘OK, is he six, or could he be five?’” Bohl said. “We’re going through and finding out which — ideally, you want eight offensive linemen.
“To say that we have eight that we feel completely good about right now would be far less than honest. But a guy like Luke is making real progress there, and there’s a real battle between him and Wes King.”
As for the Cowboys’ offensive line as a whole, Bohl has been impressed by the effort the unit has shown going against such a potent defensive line in practice.
“Within our conference, our front, particularly our tackles, feature three bona fide players (Bertagnole, Cole Godbout and Gavin Meyer) who have stood up and gone toe-to-toe with whoever they’ve faced,” Bohl said. “That brings out the best in you when you have to go up against those type guys every day in practice.
“As coaches, we have to look and see where we’re making progress when considering the dynamics of who they’re going up against. I’m seeing some positive signs. I think our offensive line is continuing to make progress.”
King wasn’t on the field for UW’s near-miss of playing for a MW title last fall. But having seen firsthand how close the team was, King wants to do his part in helping the Cowboys eclipse last season’s success by playing in the conference title game in December.
“Right now, (offensive coordinator Tim) Polasek has a big emphasis during fall camp about being Mountain West Conference tough,” King said. “That’ll help us go win the Mountain West Conference championship. That’s what we’re looking for.”
For now, King will continue to keep his focus on being ready if his number is called against Texas Tech.
“There couldn’t be a better way (to start his college career),” King said.
