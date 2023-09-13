GILLETTE — What appears to be Wyoming's most active season for West Nile virus in a decade has not ended yet.
Twenty-one cases of the West Nile virus have been reported in Wyoming this year including one death in Fremont County and at least one positive case in Campbell County.
Twelve of the 20 cases have involved a more serious neuroinvasive type of illness. Since the virus first appeared in Wyoming in 2002, reported human cases have ranged from as few as a single case and no deaths reported last year to 393 cases and nine deaths in 2003, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
“This is clearly Wyoming’s most active West Nile virus season in at least a decade and it does not appear to be over yet,” said Courtney Tillman, state department of health epidemiologist, in a news release. “It remains important to avoid mosquito bites to help prevent illness with this virus, which can sometimes be quite serious.”
Positive cases have been found in Campbell, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Platte, Sheridan and Washakie counties and mosquito pools and other animals throughout the state continue to test positive, according to the state department of health. The most cases have been found in Goshen and Laramie counties, with five in each.
Many people who have been sick with West Nile virus this year have likely not been tested and are unaware the virus caused their symptoms.
“It’s been estimated that for every confirmed neuroinvasive case there may be roughly 30 fever cases,” Tillman said. “Many, if not most, of these cases have not been identified with testing.”
Campbell County has had one human case resulting in fever and two with neuroinvasive illness in the past 10 years. There have also been two cases in birds and eight in horses during that span, according to state department of health data.
Most who get infected won’t see symptoms. But those who do may experience fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and diarrhea.
The neuroinvasive form of the virus develops in a small number of people and presents with symptoms of severe headache, fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions and paralysis.
The virus spreads by mosquitoes that feed on infected birds then spread it to people, animals and other birds.
The department of health recommends “5 D’s” to prevent West Nile virus:
• Dawn and Dusk: Mosquitos prefer to feed at dawn or dusk, so avoid spending time outside during these times.
• Dress: Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt outdoors. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials.
• Drain: Mosquitos breed in shallow, stagnant water. Reduce the amount of standing water by draining and/or removing.
• DEET: Use an insect repellent containing DEET. When using DEET, be sure to read and follow label instructions. Picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus can also be effective.