CASPER — Justin Elkins stood on the Murane Playing and Soccer Fields in Casper the morning of July 28 with a large Styrofoam cup in his hand, wearing a plaid shirt, jeans and a hat from a balloon festival. The time was a crisp 5:45 a.m., and he was waiting patiently for the weather to clear up so he could take his hot air balloon, affectionately named Dusty for how beaten up it has become over the years, for a ride at the Casper Balloon Roundup.

But it never came.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus