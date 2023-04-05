France Soccer League One

PSG's Lionel Messi reacts during a French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon at the Parc des Princes stadium Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Paris.

 Associated Press

PARIS — When Lionel Messi was jeered by Paris Saint-Germain fans during last Sunday's home defeat to Lyon, their relationship looked like it had reached a breaking point.

Messi joined PSG on a two-year deal after leaving Barcelona against his will in 2021, with an option for an extra year if both parties agreed. But talks have reportedly broken down and Messi's departure this summer looks increasingly inevitable.

