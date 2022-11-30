Avalanche Jets Hockey

Colorado Avalanche’s goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, front, sprawls to make a save as Winnipeg Jets’ Blake Wheeler is checked by Erik Johnson during an NHL game on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

 Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler had three goals and an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves and the Winnipeg Jets routed the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Tuesday night.

“No, it’s not just another game,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. “I think the message we’re trying to send here is make them worry about us. They’re the defending Stanley Cup champions. They’re a great hockey team.


