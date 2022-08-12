Let’s see, Orange-Man-Bad Trump is out, Build-Back-Better-Biden is in.

Consider Trump’s administration: Russia/China/North Korea were under control, Arab-Israeli peace treaties signed, war-ending Afghanistan negotiations, energy independence and low gas/food prices, 1.9% inflation, high employment/low unemployment for ALL ethnicities, secure Southern border, supported law enforcement, strong military, defeated ISIS, strong economy.

