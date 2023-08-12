wte-20230813-spts-Liam Hendriks

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, 34, returned mound earlier this season after battling stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, but suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow this summer and had to have Tommy John surgery earlier this month.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — Liam Hendriks figured if he had to throw between 92 and 94 mph with no pain, he could do it.

If he got up to 96 to 98 mph, but with pain, the Chicago White Sox reliever said he would be able to bear it.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus