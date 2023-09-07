CHEYENNE – In the days since he was found badly beaten in Curt Gowdy State Park, Stacey "Jason" Mullen has mostly been pictured in mugshots and security camera footage. Mullen succumbed to his wounds in late August and Laramie County Sheriff's Office still have not identified a suspect.
In lieu of any charges, or even a suspect, what happened to Mullen has been reduced to rumors and speculation. But, some community members in Cheyenne remember Mullen as more than just an unhoused person, a man that died on Aug. 27 or the victim of an unsolved, violent crime.
Mullen was known to be homeless by local authorities and community members. He also had multiple arrests, often for misdemeanor crimes like public intoxication and failure to appear.
Earlier in 2023, Mullen walked into COMEA looking for a place to stay.
Mullen had been in and out of the COMEA Shelter in Cheyenne in the past year. Executive Director Robin Bocanegra, who knew the 50-year-old, personally, had a rough introduction to the man.
When Mullen first walked into COMEA, he was drunk.
Despite this, Bocanegra decided to give him a chance. She gave him a private room where he could get sober and sleep through any of the negative effects of sobering up.
She said he slept in that room for almost a week.
But after that, a new side of Mullen appeared. He volunteered in the kitchen, made friends and won over some staff at the shelter that were skeptical of the chance Bocanegra took on him.
Mullen was sober for three months.
Towards the end of that three month period, he asked Bocanegra if he could leave the shelter during the day and get a chance to branch out into a life outside of COMEA.
Robin said that, for a time, Mullen would come back sober. But one day, Mullen walked out and didn't come back to COMEA that night.
Mullen didn't return for about three weeks. When he got back, the staff at COMEA could tell he had been drinking again.
They decided to let him in, again, and by the end of his first night back at COMEA, he was drunk again.
Bocanegra said that Mullen drank an entire bottle of liquor before he came in. That way, he could appear sober to the shelter's breathalyzer system and get through the shelter's search protocols.
After a brief period of sobriety, Mullen left again. A cycle people who work at COMEA often observe. Even when they go out of their way to help someone like Mullen, and provide them the space to get better, staff can feel conflicted. A personal consideration for someone's well-being, safety and sobriety aren't always enough. Sometimes, staff must face the difficult decision of turning someone they like and care about away.
Mullen was turned away the third and final time he tried to re-enter the COMEA Shelter. Staff at COMEA saw him the day before he was beaten at a still-unknown location. Bocanegra said the news of his condition and passing has weighted heavily on staff at the facility, who constantly need to make judgement calls about people on the city's economic and social margins.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.